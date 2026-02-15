India Vs Pakistan: Harsha Bhogle Flags Political, Economic Forces Exploiting IND–PAK Rivalry

Harsha Bhogle said the India–Pakistan rivalry no longer excites him as it once did, arguing that political and economic narratives now overshadow the cricket

Outlook Sports Desk
India Vs Pakistan: Harsha Bhogle Flags Political, Economic Forces Exploiting IND–PAK Rivalry
Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle. Photo: File
  • Before the match at R. Premadasa Stadium, Harsha Bhogle said he no longer feels the same excitement for the India–Pakistan rivalry

  • He argued the contest is now influenced by political and economic forces and is being exploited rather than purely enjoyed as sport

  • Bhogle added that Pakistan would be under greater pressure

India face Pakistan in Colombo and have posted 175/7 in 20 overs at R. Premadasa Stadium, setting up a tense chase as the match moves into its decisive phase. The build-up, however, was shaped by some unusually candid remarks from Harsha Bhogle, who spoke before the game about how the rivalry feels different to him now.

In a recent video post ahead of the contest, Bhogle reflected on how his own reaction to India vs Pakistan has changed over time.

"I don't know if this is the right thing to say but the truth is I'm not excited by this India Pakistan game and you might say oops really I've seen so many and I'll be honest there was always that little feeling in the pit of your stomach about what is likely to happen your hopes soared and they fell down and you rejoiced and You felt terrible from ball to ball."

He went on to describe the emotional intensity that once defined the rivalry.

"You went on a big emotional roller coaster. You sat on the edge of your seat. You wondered what would happen. And then you took the result, and you moved on. It wasn't always easy, a little bit, but it moved on."

But this time, Bhogle said, he fears that this "beloved game, our beloved game, is being held hostage to larger economic and political ends."

"It's become an arrow to be fired for political gamesmanship. There are geopolitical concerns, points to be won here and there. We're making provocative promos as always. We are adjusting the draw to fit everyone in. People are making warlike gestures. It's about politics, about the economy. I don't think we enjoy the game anymore," he added.

"I think we exploit it. And that is the reality of India vs Pakistan today. But it's a game, and we must look ahead to a game of cricket if we love our game so much," he said.

Bhogle also suggested the pressure would not be equal on both sides, arguing that Pakistan would start under a little bit more strain because of the political maneuverings around the fixture.

"And I just wonder if their players will be able to play with freedom. Forget all that's happened the moment they cross the white line. Will they be able to say, 'Look, forget all that's happened around the game. We are playing. We know we are playing. We're coming on time. We're doing everything right. We're going to play the game.' I think that will go a long way in determining which way this match goes."

He added that India, on the other hand, are playing almost too freely, and pointed to the powerplay as a potentially decisive phase.

"That is why I believe a crucial factor when India bat will be the presence of Abhishek Sharma."

"If Abhishek Sharma is not around, that's a big blow and something to rejoice for the opposition because if he takes you through to the end of the power play, then he has he's already dragged the match a little bit your way, but he's also set it up for everybody else. The moment Abhishek Sharma gets out, look, everyone's going to go for that game."

With 175 on the board and the chase in motion, the broader narratives may hover in the background. But for the next few overs, it comes down to how well Pakistan absorb the pressure, and whether India’s early intent with the bat proves decisive.

