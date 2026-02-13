ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play Against Pakistan? Here's What We Know

Reports claimed that Abhishek had lost weight during the two-day fight with the bug. However, the batter was present in the team dressing room on Thursday

Outlook Sports Desk
IND Vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma Hits Second Fastest Fifty By An Indian, Narrowly Misses Mentors Mark
Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the third T20 match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Question marks remain over Abhishek Sharma's availability for IND vs PAK game

  • The flamboyant batter did not feature in the NAM game

  • Abhishek could also sit out of the IND vs PAK match

Indian batter Abhishek Sharma has been battling stomach illness as the flamboyant opener missed his side's victory over Namibia on Thursday at the at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The defending champions registered a 93-run victory to head into Sunday's high-octane clash with confidence.

However, question marks still remain as to Abhishek's availability for the IND vs PAK game after the southpaw went out with a stomach bug during their match against USA in Mumbai and did not train with the team before the Namibia game. He was hospitalized for two days due to illness as well.

Reports claimed that Abhishek had lost weight during the two-day fight with the bug. However, the batter was present in the team dressing room on Thursday.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav claimed that the southpaw could sit out of the India vs Pakistan match as he is yet to recover from the illness.

“Abhishek is still not fine, he will miss a game or two,” hinting that the southpaw could be ruled out for another game," Surya said when quizzed about Abhishek's availability.

Mind Games By IND?

Is this a mind game by Team India by stating that Abhshek is ruled out of the massive clash on Sunday? Possibly, given the stake and fans hopes and prayers dependent on it.

Such has been Abhishek's ferocity at the top of the order, that his unavailability could be a massive miss for India. The 24-year-old has faced Pakistan three times, all during Asia Cup 2025. In those matches, Abhishek hammered 110 runs at a whopping strike rate of 189.

Tags

