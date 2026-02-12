IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play Today?

Abhishek Sharma is likely to miss the Group A match against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Photo: File

IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Group A match between India and Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12, 2026. Though the Men in Blue will enter the match as heavy favourites but the last match against the USA showed the world that the margins between teams in this format is not much and on any given day, anybody can defeat anyone. India have some injury concerns before the match as Abhishek Sharma suffered from stomach issues and may not feature in the match, while Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from fever and is set to make a comeback in this match. Namibia, on the other hand lost their first match against the Netherlands by 7 wickets and would want to put on a fierce show against the hosts.

12 Feb 2026, 05:13:49 pm IST IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Meanwhile In Mumbai While we wait for India vs Namibia clash in Delhi, Italy is on top of Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

12 Feb 2026, 04:52:03 pm IST IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play? There is much anticipation about Abhishek Sharma's participation for the clash against Namibia. However, the World No.1 T20I batter is unlikely to feature in this clash as he's just released from hospitalisation and India would like to give him ample rest before the marquee Indo-Pak game.

12 Feb 2026, 04:27:58 pm IST IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details The match 18 between India and Namibia will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The toss will take place on 6:30 PM IST and the action will start on 7:00.