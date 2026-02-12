IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play Today?

IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match 18 between India and Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Abhishek Sharma is likely to miss the Group A match against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Photo: File
IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Group A match between India and Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12, 2026. Though the Men in Blue will enter the match as heavy favourites but the last match against the USA showed the world that the margins between teams in this format is not much and on any given day, anybody can defeat anyone. India have some injury concerns before the match as Abhishek Sharma suffered from stomach issues and may not feature in the match, while Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from fever and is set to make a comeback in this match. Namibia, on the other hand lost their first match against the Netherlands by 7 wickets and would want to put on a fierce show against the hosts.
LIVE UPDATES

IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Meanwhile In Mumbai

While we wait for India vs Namibia clash in Delhi, Italy is on top of Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play?

There is much anticipation about Abhishek Sharma's participation for the clash against Namibia. However, the World No.1 T20I batter is unlikely to feature in this clash as he's just released from hospitalisation and India would like to give him ample rest before the marquee Indo-Pak game.

IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The match 18 between India and Namibia will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The toss will take place on 6:30 PM IST and the action will start on 7:00.

IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome!

Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of match 18 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between India and Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Italians Bowl Out Rhinos For 123 | Innings Break

  2. IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play Today?

  3. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Prepare For IPL 2026 With DY Patil T20 Tournament Participation

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Injured By Jasprit Bumrah Yorker, Sanju Smason To Cover For Abhishek Sharma

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: No Associate Team In Triple-Header; Ashwin Backs Tariq's Action

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pilot Shut Fuel Switches Before Air India Flight Crash In Ahmedabad: Report

  2. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  3. BJP Walks Out of J&K Assembly, Seeks Omar Abdullah’s Apology

  4. Stalin Rules Out Power-Sharing, Says DMK–Congress Alliance Intact

  5. Farmers, Trade Unions Call For Bharat Bandh To Protest Against Indo–US Trade Deal

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. After Gen-Z Uprisings, Bangladesh & Nepal Take Contrasting Trajectories To Democracy

  2. Mark Carney And Nehru: When One Voice Breaks The Silence

  3. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  4. President Petro Claims Assassination Plot After Helicopter Landing Aborted In Colombia

  5. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Parliamentary Elections Amid Heavy Security And Reforms Referendum

Latest Stories

  1. Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Reds End Hosts’ Unbeaten Home Run

  2. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

  4. Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s MLS 2026 Opener? Hamstring Injury Clouds Availability

  5. South Korean Actor Jung Eun-woo Passes Away At 39; Final Post Raises Concern

  6. Clash in Mirpur As Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election

  7. Trade Union Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Kerala

  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Mendis, Shanaka, Rathnayake Power SL To 105-Run Win