IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play Today?

IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Meanwhile In Mumbai
While we wait for India vs Namibia clash in Delhi, Italy is on top of Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.
IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play?
There is much anticipation about Abhishek Sharma's participation for the clash against Namibia. However, the World No.1 T20I batter is unlikely to feature in this clash as he's just released from hospitalisation and India would like to give him ample rest before the marquee Indo-Pak game.
IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details
The match 18 between India and Namibia will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The toss will take place on 6:30 PM IST and the action will start on 7:00.
IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome!
Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of match 18 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between India and Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.