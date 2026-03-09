India Win ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Common Man's Captain Suryakumar Yadav Find Unique Formula To Lift Trophy At Home

Suryakumar Yadav's confidence in press conferences has often teased arrogance, but with India lifting their first World Cup title at home since 2011, it looked like he knew what he was doing

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
What Is ICC T20 World Cup Trophys Jaipur Connection? Designer Reveals Details
Captain Suryakumar Yadav poses with the trophy on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title by beating New Zealand in final

  • Suryakumar Yadav became the third captain to win T20 World Cup for India

  • He becomes the first captain after MS Dhoni to lift a World Cup at home

Suryakumar Yadav had a rather mischievous look on his face right after Tilak Varma held on to a skier by Jacob Duffy, hardly reflective of the elation that the Indian team might have felt after defending its T20 World Cup title with a 96-run win over New Zealand here on Sunday.

But then it was typical Suryakumar -- rarely over the top in his expressions whether in victory or defeat. The title win was a just reward for the man who led the team without any frills, a captain who copped a fair amount of criticism for not coming good with the bat.

Going into the World Cup, nobody would not have wanted to be in Suryakumar's shoes.

Until the home bilateral series against New Zealand, the Mumbaikar was struggling to cobble together a decent score, and, in fact, his last 50-plus score came way back in 2024.

To be precise, just 100 runs in 11 innings in that period.

Even when the usual heights deserted SKY, he would not lose heart, saying he is not out of form but just short of runs.

It's tough for one from outside to find the difference between those two cricketing states, but Suryakumar then has always been his own man, governed by his own rules.

Related Content
Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Santner at the toss in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. - BCCI/X
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: What Captains Suryakumar Yadav, Mitchell Santner Said Before Ahmedabad Clash
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav trains ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. - PTI
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026: How Captain Suryakumar Can Shape Outcome Of Ahmedabad Title Showdown
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates with teammates after their victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against USA, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. - PTI
'Important To Listen': Captain SKY Reveals Team-Building Mantra Amid T20 World Cup Defence
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav with teammates before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and USA, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. - (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Former Captain Rohit Sharma Meets Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of India's Opener Against USA
Related Content

Eventually, he broke out of the vault, scoring three fifties across five T20Is against the Kiwis.

While as a batter that could have been a solace for him but leading the team into a home World Cup where fans expect nothing less than a trophy is an altogether different proposition.

Before him, only one Indian captain had won a World Cup at home, when the incomparable MS Dhoni led the team to triumph in the 2011 50-over World Cup.

Even some of the legendary names like Kapil Dev (1986) and Rohit Sharma (2023) had failed to lift the title on home soil.

History might have been weighing heavily against Suryakumar but he has hardly ever been a man suppressed by the past.

There was an additional of pressure of taking over a triumphant team from Rohit Sharma, whose last act in India's T20I jersey was lifting the title in Barbados in 2024.

So, nothing less than another trophy was expected of Suryakumar. And at 35, this was practically his last shot at glory as it's tough to envisage him in India colours two years down the road.

Whether he likes it or not, there would have always been comparison with Rohit.

But he found a way to tackle this multi-headed monster -- take no pressure at all.

It was evident in his press conferences during this tounament.

Suryakumar was asked about bringing back Abhishek Sharma into the eleven after a stomach bug laid him low ahead of the Super Eight match against Pakistan in Colombo.

It was a serious cricketing question but Suryakumar chose to reply in jest: "If you (reporters) want him, we will play him." He adopted a similar approach to questions pertaining to Kuldeep Yadav, and Sanju Samson, playing down the queries with a smile and funny answers.

On the surface, his replies appeared annoying to some but it was clear that Suryakumar did not want to give too many of his thoughts away, which could lead to chatter even before a game started.

Even within the team, Suryakumar did not play the much-publicised 'Surya Dada' role, but left it to the individuals to chart their own course.

"I started to relate to this team after 5-6 months (of captaincy). After that, I understood that there is no point in being a big brother or a father. You have to leave them.

"They dictate their own terms. So, I have seen that when they get freedom, they become a different character on the ground," Suryakumar had said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the final.

It was a vastly different method from Rohit -- his predecessor. The fellow Mumbai man was an elderly brother to the team members, and his on-mike scolding and chiding of them had a separate fan base.

But one won't get those "garden mein ghoomnewale" remarks from Suryakumar, whose annoyance and elation were restricted to a mere contortion of his ever-shaven face.

Suryakumar had an explanation for it.

"Shoes are mine, I only follow his footsteps. I got to learn a lot of things from him when I was playing under him. So, I also followed the same strategy, same fundamentals.

"I played a lot of cricket with Rohit. I know how he worked. So, I tried to implement the same things with a few thoughts of mine," he offered.

So, now to that often-asked question. Where will Suryakumar, who now plays just T20s, be placed in the pantheon of Indian cricketers? There certainly are more fancied names, who left far deeper impact on Indian cricket.

But one may not find a cricketer who gave everyone such joy and remained a topic of discussion while operating from such a small space -- a T20 specialist.

In that context, he has been as unique as his batting, clever and calculative.

And he will walk away, whenever that moment comes, content in the knowledge that he will be mentioned in the same breath as MS Dhoni, Rohit and Kapil Dev -- the men who brought the World Cup to India's showcase.

It's an elite club to have a membership for a common man's captain.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs NZ Final: Breaking Down The Decisive Moments That Sealed India’s T20 World Cup Title

  2. India Humble New Zealand, Rewrite History With Third T20 World Cup Title

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Sanju Samson Credits Sachin Tendulkar Talks After Title Win

  4. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Jasprit Bumrah A ‘National Treasure’, Says Suryakumar Yadav

  5. India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Men In Blue's Third Title Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  4. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

  5. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Modi to Launch ₹33,500-Crore Infrastructure Projects, Expand Delhi Metro Network

  2. After Hathras: Family Awaits Relocation

  3. The Politics Of Accommodation: DMK’s Strategy Of Many Allies

  4. From Denial, To Acceptance, To Revolt: The Changing Face Of Child Marriage In India

  5. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  2. Balen Shah’s RSP Sweeps Nepal Polls, Set to Form Government

  3. Women Of The World:  How They Bear The Brunt Of War And Displacement

  4. Women Of The World: Remembering Iran’s Women-Led Uprising

  5. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence