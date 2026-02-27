Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Preview, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Down But Not Out Of Semi-Finals Race

Pakistan face Sri Lanka in last Super Eights game of Group 2
Lankans already eliminated, Pakistan still in semi-finals contention
Men In Green's fortunes hinge on result of England vs New Zealand match
Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals are thin, but not extinguished yet. The Men In Green will need a big win over Sri Lanka but before that, a favour from England as they brace for their final Super Eights match, in Pallekele on Saturday (February 28).
Co-hosts Sri Lanka have already been eliminated from the last-four race after back-to-back defeats to England and New Zealand, while Harry Brook's men have secured their semi-finals berth with consecutive victories. Pakistan, placed third in Group 2 currently, are vying with the Kiwis for the second and final spot, but Mitchell Santner's side are in a much better position than Salman Agha and Co.
Where Pakistan Stand In Group 2
With three points and a considerably superior net run rate of 3.050 (before the game against England), the Black Caps are in a commanding situation compared to Pakistan’s sole point from two games and a negative NRR of -0.461. But all hope is not lost for the Men In Green, who can still qualify if England beat New Zealand by a big margin on Friday and Agha’s men then defeat the Lankans just as comprehensively.
But it would be a big ask for Pakistan’s batters and bowlers to produce a clinical display, having largely misfired in the tournament. Sahibzada Farhan has been a lone ranger with 283 runs at an average of 70.75, including one hundred and two fifties, at a strike rate of 158.10.
But apart from him, no other specialist batter in the Pakistan camp has crossed three figures in this T20 World Cup. All-rounder Shadab Khan, whose role in the team has ignited a fierce debate, has the second-best tally with 111 runs.
While captain Agha (44 runs), Saim Ayub (70) and star batter Babar Azam (91) have only disappointed, Pakistan will have their hopes pinned on the dangerous Fakhar Zaman to deliver the goods. On the other hand, Usman Tariq’s 10 wickets have offered the side some hope in the bowling department, along with Shaheen Shah Afridi showing signs of form against England, though in a game he could not turn around on his own.
As for Sri Lanka, they would be eager to give their passionate fans a win before bowing out of the marquee event. The last time the Lankans were co-hosts, they had finished as runners-up in 2011.
Dasun Shanaka’s outfit started strongly and almost added their name among title favourites when they dismantled Australia in the group stage. But since that win, The Lions have lost three matches on the bounce against Zimbabwe, England and New Zealand to fizzle out.
Pathum Nissanka’s inspired ton against the Aussies now feels like a distant memory as Sri Lanka stand battered not only by the string of defeats, but by underwhelming cricket all round.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Squads
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Dushan Hemantha, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Tariq.
(With PTI inputs)
Where and when will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Super 8s match be played?
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Super 8s match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 7:00pm IST.
How can Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals?
Pakistan can make the last-four cut if England beat New Zealand by a big margin on February 27 and then the Men In Green also notch up a comprehensive victory against Sri Lanka, to topple the Kiwis from the second spot in Group 2.
Which teams have already qualified for the semi-finals?
From Group 2, England are already through to the semis while South Africa from Group 1 have booked their last-four ticket.