Pakistan Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook's Royal 50-Ball Century Takes ENG Into Semi-Finals

Harry Brook smashed 51-ball century to guide England to two-wicket win over Pakistan
He hit 10 fours and four sixes during his match-winning innings
England have qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup with this win
Harry Brook single-handedly carried England to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a majestic century against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.
The flamboyant English batter played a blistering knock of 100 runs off just 51 balls to guide his team to a two-wicket win over Pakistan in a crucial Super 8 match. He smashed 10 fours and four sixes before falling to Shaheen Afridi just 10 runs before the target.
England were reeling at 35/3 during the powerplay while chasing a decent target of 165 runs on a tricky pitch. But the English skipper kept a cool head and rotate the strike well, while depositing in-range deliveries over the fence time-to-time.
The impact of Brook's could be gauged with the fact the second highest scorer in the English line-up was Will Jacks, who scored a scratchy 28 off 23 balls to forge a 52-run sixth wicket stand with his captain to take England home.
Harry Brook also completed 4000 T20 runs during his century against Pakistan. Although two back-to-back wickets from Mohammad Nawaz brought some artificial excitement into the game but
Sahibzada Farhan Carries On His Dream Run
Earlier, Pakistan reached to a decent 164/9 on the back of Sahibzada Farhan's blistering 63-run knock off 45 balls. England started well with two early wickets of Saim Ayub and skipper Salman Ali Agha, who fell cheaply off Jofra Archer and Liam Dawson respectively.
Farhan then stitched a 46-run stand with Babar Azam, who looked patchy for during his 25-run innings of 24 balls. Shadab Khan provided the much-needed impetus to Pakistan's innings at the end with his quick-fire 11-ball 23 to take his team to 164.