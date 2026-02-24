PAK Vs ENG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: PAK In Do-Or-Die Situation; Full Match Expected In Kandy

England cricketers celebrating wickets against Scotland in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C clash at Eden Gardens. englandcricket/X

Two former champions England and Pakistan will be up against each other tonight in the Super 8s of the on-going ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. This will be both the teams' 2nd match in the second round of the tournament, which is set to take place at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Although the venue has experienced a lot of rain lately, it is expected to remain clear throughout the contest between the two nations. Pakistan had their Super 8 opener against New Zealand washed out while England crushed co-hosts Sri Lanka by 51 runs to go on top of the Group B standings. Salman Ali Agha's side will be eager to win all 2 points tonight and remain in contention for the semi-finals next month. A lot is on the line for both the sides so stay tuned and follow along for the real time updates, live scores and a lot more.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Feb 2026, 05:44:37 pm IST PAK vs ENG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head in T20 WC Pakistan and England have clashed against each other three times in the T20 World Cup with the Three Lions emerging victorious all three times.

24 Feb 2026, 05:15:18 pm IST PAK vs ENG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What About The Dew Factor? Yes, Dew will have its say in the 2nd innings of the match so it will be a good decision to bowl first after winning the coin toss. With night temperatures expected to drop to 21°C, there will be significant moisture on the outfield

24 Feb 2026, 04:51:25 pm IST PAK vs ENG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Today The Weather conditions in Pallekele are favourable for a full match as the entire evening will remain mostly clear. The temperature at 5 PM is 26°C with cloud cover. By 7 PM when the match starts, skies will clear, with rain probability dropping to 0% through 11 PM. Temperatures will gradually dip as the match proceeds.