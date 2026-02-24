PAK Vs ENG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: PAK In Do-Or-Die Situation; Full Match Expected In Kandy

PAK vs ENG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head in T20 WC
Pakistan and England have clashed against each other three times in the T20 World Cup with the Three Lions emerging victorious all three times.
PAK vs ENG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What About The Dew Factor?
Yes, Dew will have its say in the 2nd innings of the match so it will be a good decision to bowl first after winning the coin toss. With night temperatures expected to drop to 21°C, there will be significant moisture on the outfield
PAK vs ENG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Today
The Weather conditions in Pallekele are favourable for a full match as the entire evening will remain mostly clear. The temperature at 5 PM is 26°C with cloud cover.
By 7 PM when the match starts, skies will clear, with rain probability dropping to 0% through 11 PM. Temperatures will gradually dip as the match proceeds.
