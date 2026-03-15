IPL 2026 Early Preview: All Your Key Questions Answered

An ambulance arrives at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as fans gather to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League 2025, in Bengaluru. Photo: File/AP

An ambulance arrives at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as fans gather to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League 2025, in Bengaluru. Photo: File/AP