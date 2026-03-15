IPL 2026 Early Preview: All Your Key Questions Answered

From franchises' coaching staff changes to MS Dhoni's possible retirement and Chinnaswamy Stadium's readiness, here is the latest on all the big talking points ahead of Indian Premier League's 2026 season

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL 2026 Early Preview Indian Premier League talking points ms dhoni retirement Chinnaswamy Stadium
This could be MS Dhoni's last Indian Premier League season. Photo: File/AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • First phase of IPL 2026 schedule announced; rest to follow depending on assembly poll dates

  • Final decision on M. Chinnaswamy Stadium hosting RCB home matches yet to be taken

  • Matthew Hayden named Gujarat Giants' batting coach; Kevin Pietersen steps away from Delhi Capitals mentor role

The sweet aftertaste of India's T20 World Cup title defence still lingers as the countdown begins for the 19th edition of Indian Premier League. As always, there are plenty of storylines heightening intrigue in the build-up, be it MS Dhoni's possible last dance, Sanju Samson's fresh start with Chennai Super Kings or Chinnaswamy Stadium's readiness for hosting Bengaluru games.

The season's schedule is not entirely known as yet. State assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam have led to the staggering of the fixtures' finalization and announcement. The first 20 games will be played from March 28 to April 12, and details for all those games are out.

Where Will RCB Matches Be Played?

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 in Bengaluru. Though the franchise had earlier declared that they will be playing five of their home games at the famed M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, there is an asterisk to that placed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

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The venue's hosting of the matches is subject to clearance from an expert committee constituted by the Karnataka government. The committee conducted a meeting with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Friday (March 13, 2026).

"During the meeting, KSCA made a detailed presentation on the infrastructural upgradations/arrangements and safety measures undertaken at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in line with the recommendations of the Expert Committee that are to be implemented under Phase-I of the compliance framework," a KSCA statement read. The next update is expected on Monday (March 16).

The process has been necessitated in the aftermath of the tragic stampede that killed 11 people amid RCB's title celebrations on June 4, 2025. No match has been held at the stadium since then, and the distressing incident has brought discussions around fan safety regulations to the forefront.

An ambulance arrives at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as fans gather to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League 2025, in Bengaluru. Photo: File/AP
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Will He? Won't He?

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) decision to bring in star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals has intensified speculation around MS Dhoni's retirement. Samson's exhilarating performance at the T20 World Cup has only added to the excitement around him. Will Samson keep wickets ahead of Dhoni, and if he does, what will the former India captain's role be?

The 44-year-old legend has kept fans guessing for years regarding his next move, and the suspense continues in IPL 2026. Ahead of the tournament, Dhoni was seen sharpening his bat's edge himself in a viral video.

Meanwhile, his former teammate Irfan Pathan said it could be the "last time" Dhoni is seen in CSK colours. "CSK is incomplete without MS Dhoni. This season might be the last time we see him in the yellow jersey and it’s tough to imagine CSK and the IPL without him," Pathan said on JioHotstar’s ‘Game Plan’.

"This season, Dhoni will play an important role in bringing everyone together. I’m not sure how many games he will play. But his presence in the dressing room will help a lot.

"Questions about his fitness, batting position, and whether he will play all games will still come up. The CSK team management will take it step by step. They will definitely look to give him a perfect farewell by lifting their sixth IPL trophy," the ex-India all-rounder said.

Backroom Changes

Just like their playing personnel at the auction, teams have made changes in their coaching staff as well. Gujarat Titans have roped in Australian heavyweight Matthew Hayden as their new batting coach and former India wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach.

Elsewhere, England cricket titan Kevin Pietersen, who mentored the Delhi Capitals during IPL 2025, has said that he will not be able to take up the role in the upcoming season of the league. "I cannot be the mentor for Delhi Capitals this IPL season. I cannot give the time that the job requires. Best wishes to all the players for this season!

"However, I'll see you back in the commentary box. IPL is the world's best league and I can't wait to see you all soon!," Pietersen said on X in a post written in Hindi.

Q

When and where will IPL 2026 start?

A

Indian Premier League 2026 will begin on March 28 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.

Q

How many teams are there in IPL 2026?

A

Ten teams will participate in IPL 2026.

Q

Who are the defending champions of IPL?

A

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending IPL champions.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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