MS Dhoni Retirement: Former Cricketer Irfan Pathan Considers IPL 2026 To Be CSK Legend's Last Dance

"CSK's ideology has changed. It will be key for the youngsters to learn from MS Dhoni's experience, and for him to take the players ahead alongside him. It is a very exciting team on paper. In terms of six-hitting ability and intent, I am really looking forward to seeing the fearlessness from this young CSK side." The trade between CSK and Rajasthan Royals meant Ravindra Jadeja is back with his old franchise who have also let go Jos Buttler.