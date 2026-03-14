MS Dhoni Retirement: Former Cricketer Irfan Pathan Considers IPL 2026 To Be CSK Legend's Last Dance

MS Dhoni will once again be in action in the IPL 2026 for the Chennai Super Kings. Ahead of the season, Irfan Pathan pointed out that this season could be the last for the legend before retirement

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Mahendra Singh Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings IPL team. (Photo: X|imDhoni_fc)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Irfan Pathan considers IPL 2026 could be MS Dhoni's last season

  • Speculations around MS Dhoni's future intensifies after Sanju Samson's trade

  • Pathan pointed at Dhoni's role changing towards guiding the CSK players

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League could be the "last time" fans see MS Dhoni turning out for Chennai Super Kings.

As the 2026 IPL approaches, once again the talks surrounding Dhoni's retirement has again gathered pace.

The speculation intensified after CSK traded Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals, a move that many felt could allow the veteran to further minimise his on-field involvement this season while continuing to mentor the side.

"CSK is incomplete without MS Dhoni. This season might be the last time we see him in the yellow jersey and it’s tough to imagine CSK and the IPL without him," Irfan said on JioHotstar’s ‘Game Plan’.

"As soon as the IPL comes around, we start seeing Mahendra Singh Dhoni again, which means he is fully prepared for it, and he is looking very fit as well," he added.

The 44-year-old has already joined the CSK camp in Chennai earlier this month and has been training alongside the squad led by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Pathan said Dhoni’s role could increasingly revolve around guiding the group and helping the next generation of leaders develop within the side.

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"This season, Dhoni will play an important role in bringing everyone together. I’m not sure how many games he will play. But his presence in the dressing room will help a lot.

"Sanju will benefit because he will be part of the leadership group as well. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the leader. But as a group, two or three guys are being groomed for the future. That is where MS Dhoni comes in. I hope he makes a difference.

"Questions about his fitness, batting position, and whether he will play all games will still come up. The CSK team management will take it step by step. They will definitely look to give him a perfect farewell by lifting their sixth IPL trophy.” Dhoni has played 278 IPL matches across two franchises -- CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant during the 2016 and 2017 seasons when CSK were suspended -- scoring 5,439 runs in the tournament.

Last season he was seen mostly in brief cameo roles during the death overs as he made 196 runs from 13 innings.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, however, has said the veteran will be available for the full season and is expected to play “all matches” in the 2026 campaign.

Pathan also felt that time has come for the younger players to gradually shoulder more responsibility within the franchise.

"We have seen him take responsibility for a number of years now, but I think this is the time for the baton to pass on to the likes of Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is a young captain as well.

"CSK's ideology has changed. It will be key for the youngsters to learn from MS Dhoni's experience, and for him to take the players ahead alongside him. It is a very exciting team on paper. In terms of six-hitting ability and intent, I am really looking forward to seeing the fearlessness from this young CSK side." The trade between CSK and Rajasthan Royals meant Ravindra Jadeja is back with his old franchise who have also let go Jos Buttler.

Former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar believes Rajasthan’s younger players must now step up after the departure of two established batters.

"First they let go of Jos Buttler, and now there is no Sanju Samson as well. The young batsmen in the team will have to take the lead," Bangar said.

"It will be a good start for Riyan Parag, playing three games at home. He will get home support in Guwahati as a local boy, coming here for the first time as a full-time captain. He will definitely want to perform well in front of his home fans, but it won't be easy for the Rajasthan Royals." Former India opener Abhinav Mukund also raised concerns about the early fixtures for Sunrisers Hyderabad and the availability of their captain Pat Cummins.

"SRH have some difficult games coming up at the start, and you don't know whether Pat Cummins is fully available or not. They haven't made any statement yet, so we'll have to wait for that because he has been a lynchpin for them," he said.

SRH will begin their campaign against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28 before travelling to face Kolkata Knight Riders on April 2 and returning home to take on Lucknow Super Giants on April 5.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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