CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Why Is MS Dhoni Not Playing Today In Chennai?

Despite the videos and photos of Dhoni's batting at the nets going viral, it seems the wicketkeeper-batter has not returned to full fitness or they simply want to play the best team possible

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RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Why Is MS Dhoni Not Playing Today?
File photo of Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni in action in the Indian Premier League. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • MI wIn toss, opt to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

  • CSK yet again kept out MS Dhoni from their Playing XI

  • MS Dhoni yet to recover fully from calf injury

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed his Playing XI for their math 44 against of Indian Premier League 2026 against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk.

That meant MS Dhoni is still yet to feature for the CSK side in their eight game running and the home fans are desperate to see their former captain in action. Despite the CSK contingent revealing that Dhoni has completely healed from his injury, there's no fresh update yet from the camp and it seems Stephen Fleming and co. do not want to risk playing the 44-year-old.

Despite the videos and photos of Dhoni's batting at the nets going viral, it seems the wicketkeeper-batter has not returned to full fitness or they simply want to play the best team possible.

ALSO READ: CSK Vs MI Live Score

The CSK management surely seems to take a cautious approach with Dhoni’s recovery. Despite some steady progress in his recovery, the medical team does not want to rush him back into the playing XI without complete fitness, and that is why MS Dhoni is not featuring in today's match against Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2026 Points Before CSK vs MI Clash

PosTeamPldWLNRPtsNRR
1Punjab Kings8611131.043
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru9630121.42
3Sunrisers Hyderabad9630120.832
4Rajasthan Royals10640120.51
5Gujarat Titans954010-0.192
6Delhi Capitals94508-0.895
7Chennai Super Kings83506-0.121
8Kolkata Knight Riders82515-0.751
9Mumbai Indians82604-0.784
10Lucknow Super Giants82604-1.106

Chennai Super Kings' Remaining IPL 2026 League Stage Fixtures

  • Away vs Delhi Capitals on May 5

  • Home vs Lucknow Super Giants on May 10

  • Away vs Lucknow Super Giants on May 15

  • Home vs SunRisers Hyderabad on May 18

  • Away vs Gujarat Titans on May 21

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MS Dhoni batting for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. - | Photo: File
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Sanju Samson in action for CSK against DC in IPL 2026 clash at MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Chennai. - AP Photo
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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