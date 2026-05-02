CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Why Is MS Dhoni Not Playing Today In Chennai?

Summary of this article
MI wIn toss, opt to bowl against Chennai Super Kings
CSK yet again kept out MS Dhoni from their Playing XI
MS Dhoni yet to recover fully from calf injury
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed his Playing XI for their math 44 against of Indian Premier League 2026 against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk.
That meant MS Dhoni is still yet to feature for the CSK side in their eight game running and the home fans are desperate to see their former captain in action. Despite the CSK contingent revealing that Dhoni has completely healed from his injury, there's no fresh update yet from the camp and it seems Stephen Fleming and co. do not want to risk playing the 44-year-old.
Despite the videos and photos of Dhoni's batting at the nets going viral, it seems the wicketkeeper-batter has not returned to full fitness or they simply want to play the best team possible.
The CSK management surely seems to take a cautious approach with Dhoni’s recovery. Despite some steady progress in his recovery, the medical team does not want to rush him back into the playing XI without complete fitness, and that is why MS Dhoni is not featuring in today's match against Mumbai Indians.
IPL 2026 Points Before CSK vs MI Clash
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Punjab Kings
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|1.043
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|1.42
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|0.832
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.51
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|-0.192
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|-0.895
|7
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-0.121
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|-0.751
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|-0.784
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|-1.106
Chennai Super Kings' Remaining IPL 2026 League Stage Fixtures
Away vs Delhi Capitals on May 5
Home vs Lucknow Super Giants on May 10
Away vs Lucknow Super Giants on May 15
Home vs SunRisers Hyderabad on May 18
Away vs Gujarat Titans on May 21