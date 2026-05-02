CSK Vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Dhoni And Rohit Play Today? Indian Clasico Awaits In Chennai

CSK and MI will lock horns in match 44 of IPL 2026 at the Chepauk Stadium on Saturday, May 2. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings renew their iconic IPL rivalry in Match 44 of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, in what is shaping up as a crucial clash for both sides. With CSK placed mid-table and MI struggling near the bottom, this game carries major playoff implications as both teams look to revive inconsistent campaigns. CSK will bank on home advantage at Chepauk, where spin is expected to play a key role, while MI’s explosive batting lineup could prove dangerous if they get going. Having dominated MI earlier in the season with a 103-run win, CSK will be confident, but Mumbai will be desperate for redemption in this high-stakes “Indian Classico.”

LIVE UPDATES

2 May 2026, 06:56:19 pm IST CSK Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction According to Chat GPT, it's a 50-50 contest today between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. While CSK have home advantage and thrashed MI in their last match, the latter possess a dangerous batting line-up and can decimate any bowling attack on their day. As per Chat GPT, if it's a slow wicket, it could favor CSK, while a good batting wicket makes MI's chances brighter.

2 May 2026, 06:49:21 pm IST CSK Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Chennai will witness typical hot and humid conditions during the MI vs CSK clash. Around 5–6 PM, temperatures will be near 34–35°C, gradually dropping to 30–31°C by match time (7:30 PM). Through the evening (8–11 PM), expect 29–31°C with humidity rising to 65–75%, making it feel sticky. Skies will remain mostly clear with very low rain chances (under 10%), ensuring uninterrupted play. CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast weather.metoffice.gov.uk

2 May 2026, 06:26:42 pm IST CSK Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming! The first ball will be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 7pm. The CSK vs MI, IPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India and live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

2 May 2026, 06:10:45 pm IST CSK Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads! Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matthew Short, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Spencer Johnson, Zakary Foulkes, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Raj Bawa, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar