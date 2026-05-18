CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Is MS Dhoni Playing In Last Chepauk Game Of Season?

MS Dhoni arrived at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the CSK vs SRH clash, and it could be the apt scenario for a grand send-off as it is the last match at Chepauk in IPL 2026

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CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Is MS Dhoni Playing In Last Chepauk Game Of Season?
MS Dhoni during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Chennai. Photo: PTI
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Summary of this article

  • Chennai Super Kings placed seventh, SunRisers Hyderabad third in points table

  • CSK win toss, opt to bat first in last home game of IPL 2026

  • MS Dhoni still unfit to play

As Ruturaj Gaikwad stood at the toss for match 63 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday (May 18), there was one question on everyone's minds, and commentator Ravi Shastri voiced it eventually.

ALSO READ: CSK Vs SRH Live Score

Will MS Dhoni finally take the field this season? The question bore additional weight, considering Dhoni arrived at the venue, and it is the last match at Chepauk in IPL 2026 as no games are scheduled in Chennai in the playoffs.

Gaikwad responded in the negative, much to the disappointment of 'Anbuden'. "He is here but he is not fit enough to play. But you never know if we win this and he comes for the last one," the Super Kings skipper told Shastri.

The 2026 edition was widely being considered as Dhoni's likely last one in the league. If at all he was to give a send-off at his second home of sorts, this was the perfect occasion. But then, when has Dhoni done such things the conventional way?

The former India captain has famously announced national retirements when least expected, and he could well do the same in IPL. Nevertheless, home fans would hope that if and when Dhoni does hang his gloves, he does so at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

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CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Substitutes: Travis Head, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel

Chennai Super Kings Impact Substitutes: Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh

IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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