VD Satheesan to Take Oath as Kerala CM Today as UDF Returns to Power After 10 Years

Summary of this article
Congress leader VD Satheesan will take oath as Kerala Chief Minister today as the UDF returns to power after 10 years.
The UDF won 106 seats in the Kerala Assembly elections, ending the Left Front’s decade-long rule in the state.
The new cabinet includes 20 ministers with several first-time faces, while Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi are expected at the swearing-in ceremony.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will return to power in Kerala on Monday, ending a decade-long Left rule in the state. Senior Congress leader V. D. Satheesan will take oath as Chief Minister along with his cabinet colleagues at a swearing-in ceremony expected to be attended by top national opposition leaders.
The UDF secured a decisive victory in the Kerala Assembly elections declared on May 4, winning 106 seats in the 140-member Assembly. The Congress won 63 seats, while alliance partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) secured 22 seats along with gains by other regional allies.
The defeat marked the end of the Left Democratic Front’s rule in Kerala — the last remaining state governed by the Left. The LDF was reduced to 35 seats, with the CPI(M) winning 26 and the CPI securing eight.
Delay Over CM Face After UDF Victory
Despite the strong mandate, the Congress took more than a week to finalise Satheesan as Chief Minister after multiple leaders emerged as contenders for the top post.
On Sunday evening, Satheesan met Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and submitted a list of 20 ministers who will be sworn in with him.
The cabinet includes a mix of senior leaders and first-time ministers, with 14 new faces, including two women and two members from the Scheduled Caste community.
Satheesan said the final list was prepared after consultations with alliance partners while ensuring regional and social representation.
Senior Leaders, New Faces in Cabinet
Senior Congress leaders and former ministers Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and AP Anil Kumar have been included in the cabinet, along with KPCC chief Sunny Joseph.
Among alliance partners, senior IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty, RSP leader Shibu Baby John, Kerala Congress leader Mons Joseph and Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob will also join the ministry.
New faces in the cabinet include CP John and IUML leaders N Shamsuddin, K M Shaji, PK Basheer and VE Abdul Gafoor. Congress leaders PC Vishnunadh, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, T Siddique, K A Thulasi and OJ Janeesh are also among the first-time ministers.
The UDF has also chosen senior legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as Assembly Speaker, while Shanimol Usman will serve as Deputy Speaker.
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to Attend Swearing-In
Satheesan said senior Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.
Former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and CPI leader Binoy Viswam are also likely to attend.
Satheesan said portfolio allocation has largely been finalised and details will be submitted to the Governor after the oath-taking ceremony.