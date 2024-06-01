Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan is a prominent Indian politician who has been serving as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Kottayam constituency in Kerala since 2016. He is a member of the Indian National Congress (INC) and has been actively involved in politics for over five decades.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan's political career has been marked by his active involvement in various political positions and roles for over five decades. His political journey began in 1964 when he became the School Leader of the Marthoma School, Kottayam. He then went on to hold various positions in student politics, including General Secretary of the All Kerala Balajanasakhyam (1965), Chairman of the Baselios College Union (1967), Kottayam District Committee President (1967), and State General Secretary of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) (1969). He also served as the General Secretary of the Kerala University Union (1972), Chairman of the Kerala University Union (1973), State President of the KSU (1974-77), State General Secretary of the KSU (1978), and State President of the Youth Congress (1982).

His political career continued to flourish as he became the General Secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) from 1984 to 1992, 1994 to 1996, and 1996 to 2000. He also served as the Syndicate Member of the Kerala University from 1984 to 1992 and 1994 to 2000.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan has been elected as the MLA from the Kottayam constituency in Kerala for four consecutive terms, in 1991, 2001, 2011, and 2016. He has also served as the Minister for Education and Transport in the Kerala government and has been actively involved in various parliamentary activities, including debates and discussions on key policy matters affecting the state and the country. He has been a strong voice for the people of Kerala and has worked tirelessly to address their concerns and improve their quality of life.

Radhakrishnan's contributions to education, transport, and Devaswom in the Kerala government have been significant.