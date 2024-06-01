Tayyab Tahir in Sarai Alamgir, Punjab, Pakistan, is a cricketer known for his contributions in domestic and international cricket. He is a right-handed batsman and leg break bowler, who has played in various domestic formats and for the Pakistan national team. In first-class cricket, he has scored over 1,500 runs with an average of around 35, including multiple centuries and half-centuries. In List A cricket, he has accumulated over 1,000 runs with a similar average. In T20 matches, he has scored several fifties, including a notable half-century on his PSL debut for Karachi Kings. Internationally, Tahir made his T20I debut for Pakistan against Afghanistan in March 2023. His domestic career includes playing for teams such as Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, Karachi Kings, and Lahore Whites.

Tahir's early cricketing journey began in the village of Thoon near Sarai Alamgir, where he played tape ball cricket. Encouraged by his uncle and father, he moved to Lahore in 2007 at the age of 14 to pursue professional cricket. He joined the P&T Gymkhana cricket club, where he played alongside former international all-rounder Abdul Razzaq. His domestic debut came in 2015, marking the start of his professional career across all formats.

Tahir made a significant impact in domestic cricket, playing for various teams over the years. In December 2018, he made his debut T20 innings for Lahore Whites against Peshawar during the 2018-19 National T20 Cup, scoring a half-century. This performance marked the beginning of his notable contributions in T20 cricket.

In January 2021, Tahir was named in Central Punjab's squad for the 2020-21 Pakistan Cup. His performances in the tournament earned him the title of the batsman of the tournament. This recognition highlighted his consistent contributions in domestic cricket.

Tahir's first-class cricket career also saw significant milestones. In October 2021, during the second round of the 2021-22 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he scored his maiden century in first-class cricket. This achievement further solidified his position as a key player in Pakistan's domestic circuit.

In December 2022, ahead of the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), Tahir was picked by the Karachi Kings. This marked his first participation in the PSL. In the 14th match of the tournament, playing against Multan Sultans, he made his PSL debut and also scored his maiden PSL half-century.

Tahir's consistent performances in domestic cricket eventually led to his inclusion in the national squad. In January 2023, he earned his maiden call for the national team, being named in the One Day International (ODI) squad for the New Zealand tour of Pakistan. Although he did not play in any of the three ODIs, his selection marked an important milestone in his career.

In March 2023, Tahir was named in Pakistan's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the series against Afghanistan. He made his T20I debut in the first T20I of the series on March 24, 2023. This debut marked his entry into international cricket, where he represented Pakistan at the highest level.

Tahir's domestic career has seen him play for several teams in Pakistan's domestic circuit. He played for Central Punjab during the 2020-21 season and for Southern Punjab from 2021 to 2023, where he wore squad number 99. In 2023, he joined the Karachi Kings for the PSL. As of the 2023-24 season, he is playing for Lahore Whites, wearing squad number 66.

