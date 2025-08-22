Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

The arrest of the former president on a relatively minor charge is part of President Dissayanake’s clean up operations. However Wickremesinghe is not commonly thought of as a corrupt leader, unlike the Rajapakse brothers, Mahinda and Gotabya. Was he any easy target? The Rajapakse family have deep roots in politics and despite their current plight are extremely popular among a section of the population. Mahinda Rajapakse the former strong man still commands loyalty because of the military campaign that eliminated the dreaded Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and brought decades of civil war to an end. Action against Mahinda or his brother Gotabya who was defence secretary during the campaign, could perhaps bring supporters on to the streets.