India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result

India beat Sri Lanka by 15 runs in the fifth Women’s T20I in Thiruvananthapuram
Harmanpreet Kaur scored 68 off 43 to rescue India from 77/5 and guide them to 175/7
India’s bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to 160/7 despite half-centuries from Hasini Perera and Imesha Dulani
India’s disciplined bowling display, backed by a resolute half-century from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, powered the hosts to a 15-run victory over Sri Lanka in the fifth and final Women’s T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The result sealed a 5-0 series whitewash for the hosts.
Defending 175/7, India kept their composure under pressure to restrict Sri Lanka to 160/7, signing off a year that also included ICC World Cup glory on a resounding high.
Harmanpreet Rescues India After Top-Order Collapse
Asked to bat first, India found themselves in deep trouble early after opting to rest vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, with a rejigged top order failing to fire.
Debutant G Kamalini (12) and Shafali Verma (5) departed cheaply, while Harleen Deol (13), Richa Ghosh (5) and Deepti Sharma (7) also fell in quick succession. From a position of promise, India slumped to 77/5 after 10 overs, leaving the innings in danger of unravelling.
It was then that Harmanpreet Kaur delivered her most authoritative knock of the series. The Indian captain struck a composed 68 off 43 balls, laced with nine fours and a six, expertly balancing power with placement while continuing to lose partners at the other end.
Her vital 61-run stand for the sixth wicket with Amanjot Kaur (21) steadied the innings, ensuring India recovered to a defendable position. Harmanpreet used the long handle effectively and pierced the offside field with precision to keep the scoreboard moving.
A late surge from Arundhati Reddy, who smashed 27 not out off just 11 balls with four fours and a six, provided the finishing flourish as India crossed the 150 mark and closed at 175/7.
Perera, Dulani Keep Sri Lanka In Hunt
Sri Lanka’s chase suffered an early blow when skipper Chamari Athapaththu (2) fell cheaply, but the visitors responded positively through a solid second-wicket stand.
Openers Hasini Perera (65) and Imesha Dulani (50) added 79 runs, batting with control and intent to keep Sri Lanka in contention. Dulani struck eight fours in her 39-ball knock, while Perera anchored the innings with a patient 42-ball effort.
However, the inability to consistently clear the boundary during their 56-ball association meant Sri Lanka were always slightly behind the required rate. Once the partnership was broken, the chase began to drift.
Indian Bowlers Apply Choke
India’s bowlers tightened the screws in the middle overs, denying Sri Lanka the late acceleration they desperately needed.
Amanjot Kaur (1/17) provided the breakthrough by dismissing Dulani in the 12th over, opening the door for India to seize control. Deepti Sharma (1/28) and Vaishnavi Sharma (1/33) then delivered miserly spells that pushed the required run rate beyond 13 an over.
Deepti etched her name into the record books in the 14th over by trapping Nilakshika Silva leg-before. The dismissal marked Deepti’s 152nd wicket in women’s T20Is, making her the leading wicket-taker in the format, surpassing Australia’s Megan Schutt (151 wickets).
Perera’s dismissal in the 17th over effectively ended Sri Lanka’s hopes, as wickets began to tumble in clusters. From 120/1in the 11th over, the visitors lost momentum and eventually finished at 160/7.
(With PTI Inputs)