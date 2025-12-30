India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Update, 5th T20I: SL-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I: Get toss update and playing XIs for the fifth T20I between India Women and Sri Lanka Women on Tuesday, 30 December at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Outlook Sports Desk
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Update, 5th T20I: SL-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Team India celebrating a wicket during their game against Australia in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Photo: AP
  • India Women face Sri Lanka Women in the fifth and final T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

  • Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • India Women lead the series 4-0 and aim to complete a 5-0 clean sweep

Harmanpreet Kaur’s India are set to clash with Chamari Athapaththu’s Sri Lanka in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, 30 December. Get toss update and playing XIs right here.

With India leading the series 4-0, they have an opportunity to complete a clean sweep and assert their dominance over the visitors.

The Indian side, reigning champions in the 50-over format, have carried their form into this T20I series. Their bowlers have been particularly impressive, with Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma, and Radha Yadav executing tight spells and taking key wickets at crucial moments, keeping Sri Lanka under constant pressure.

India will aim to maintain this momentum as they prepare for next year’s T20 World Cup in England.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I Live Score

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be eager to end the tour on a positive note. After struggling to post competitive totals in the first three games while batting first, they showed signs of fight in the fourth T20I, managing to chase a massive target with some notable contributions from their batters.

The final match presents them with a chance to regain confidence and finish the series on a high.

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I: Toss Update

Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to bowl first against India Women.

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Imesha Dulani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Rashmika Sewwandi, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Nimasha Madushani, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madara

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, G Kamalini, Richa Ghosh(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shree Charani

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I: Live Streaming

The fifth T20I between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can also catch the action on TV via Star Sports 1 SD and HD, as well as Star Sports 1 Hindi SD and HD channels.

