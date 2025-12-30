India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Live On TV And Online

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I: Find out when and where to watch the IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Women vs Sri Lanka women live streaming 5th T20i When Where To Watch IND-W vs SL-W
India's Deepti Sharma with Harmanpreet Singh during the fourth women's T20I against Sri Lanka on December 28, 2025. | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face Sri Lanka in fifth women’s T20I on December 30

  • India lead series 4-0 and will look to seal clean-sweep ahead of T20 World Cup

  • India lead the head-to-head records 24-5

  • Find out when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I

India will aim to complete a dominant clean sweep when they take on Sri Lanka in the fifth and final women’s T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday.

The ongoing series has served as a crucial preparatory phase for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England next year, with India ticking most of the right boxes across departments.

Having already sealed the series, the hosts will look to end their home campaign on a high, while Sri Lanka enter the contest searching for a morale-boosting consolation victory.

India’s dominance throughout the series has been built largely on the strength of their bowling attack. Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma, and Radha Yadav have dominated the powerplay and middle overs, repeatedly suffocating Sri Lanka’s scoring options.

As a result, the visitors have been restricted to sub-130 totals in the first three matches, allowing India to complete chases with ease, often with more than five overs to spare.

While the bowlers dictated terms early in the series, the fourth T20I saw India’s batting unit step up. The hosts posted their highest-ever total in women’s T20I cricket, led by a historic opening partnership.

Related Content
Related Content

Shafali Verma has been the undisputed star of the series. The opener has smashed three half-centuries at a strike rate exceeding 185.

Equally encouraging for India was Smriti Mandhana’s return to form in the fourth match. Her 80 off 48 balls, combined with Shafali’s aggression, produced a 162-run opening stand – the highest partnership for any opening pair in women’s T20I history.

For Sri Lanka, the final T20I offers a chance to show progress. After three heavy defeats batting first, they displayed greater intent while chasing in the fourth match. Hasini Perera’s attacking approach against the new ball and Nilakshika Silva’s late-order contributions provided encouraging signs, easing the burden on captain Chamari Athapaththu.

With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup less than six months away, Sri Lanka will be eager to test India’s middle and lower order and finish the tour with tangible positives, even as India push to close out the series.

India's Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur during their women's T20I match against Sri Lanka on December 27. 2025. - | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I Preview: IND-W Target Series Whitewash, Visitors Hunt Consolation Win

BY PTI

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: T20I Head-To-Head

  • Matches played: 30

  • India Women wins: 24

  • Sri Lanka Women wins: 5

  • No results: 1

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

What time will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match start?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match live on TV and online?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports 1 SD and HD, and the Star Sports 1 Hindi SD and HD channels.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Full Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Four Indians Make The Cut As Cricket Australia Unveils Test XI Of 2025

  2. IND-W Vs SL-W, 5th T20I: Smriti Mandhana Can Overtake Shubman Gill On 2025 Scoring Record

  3. Bangladesh Premier League: December 30 Games Postponed After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Death

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Who Is Aman Khan? CSK’s IPL 2026 All-Rounder Who Set Unwanted List A Record

  5. India Vs New Zealand ODIs Team Selection Preview: Pant's Place In Danger; Gill, Iyer Expected To Return

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Outlook 30th Anniversary Issue: Imagined Spaces As Resistance, Rememberance

  3. More Than 50 Tigers Dead In Madhya Pradesh In 2025, Highest In 50 Years

  4. Punjab & Haryana Weather Alert: Cold Wave Tightens Grip with Dense Fog and Zero Visibility

  5. Tamil Nadu Teens Arrested for Attacking Migrant Worker With Machetes

Entertainment News

  1. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  2. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  4. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  5. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Hamas Armed Wing Confirms Death Of Abu Obeida And Other Leaders

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  4. Russia Claims Capture Of Dibrova In Donetsk As Shelling Kills One Civilian, Peace Talks Continue

  5. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

Latest Stories

  1. Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarakhand, 6–7 Feared Dead

  2. Bangladesh Premier League: December 30 Games Postponed After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Death

  3. BTS To Perform In India In 2026? Kim Taehyung Aka V Drops Major Hint

  4. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  5. Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog, and New Year Forecast

  6. Outlook Year-Ender Words Of 2025: Understanding Clanker, Rage Bait, Brainflossing…

  7. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

  8. Six Hindu Raksha Dal Activists Arrested For Distributing Swords