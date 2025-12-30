India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Live On TV And Online

India face Sri Lanka in fifth women’s T20I on December 30
India lead series 4-0 and will look to seal clean-sweep ahead of T20 World Cup
India lead the head-to-head records 24-5
Find out when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I
India will aim to complete a dominant clean sweep when they take on Sri Lanka in the fifth and final women’s T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday.
The ongoing series has served as a crucial preparatory phase for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England next year, with India ticking most of the right boxes across departments.
Having already sealed the series, the hosts will look to end their home campaign on a high, while Sri Lanka enter the contest searching for a morale-boosting consolation victory.
India’s dominance throughout the series has been built largely on the strength of their bowling attack. Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma, and Radha Yadav have dominated the powerplay and middle overs, repeatedly suffocating Sri Lanka’s scoring options.
As a result, the visitors have been restricted to sub-130 totals in the first three matches, allowing India to complete chases with ease, often with more than five overs to spare.
While the bowlers dictated terms early in the series, the fourth T20I saw India’s batting unit step up. The hosts posted their highest-ever total in women’s T20I cricket, led by a historic opening partnership.
Shafali Verma has been the undisputed star of the series. The opener has smashed three half-centuries at a strike rate exceeding 185.
Equally encouraging for India was Smriti Mandhana’s return to form in the fourth match. Her 80 off 48 balls, combined with Shafali’s aggression, produced a 162-run opening stand – the highest partnership for any opening pair in women’s T20I history.
For Sri Lanka, the final T20I offers a chance to show progress. After three heavy defeats batting first, they displayed greater intent while chasing in the fourth match. Hasini Perera’s attacking approach against the new ball and Nilakshika Silva’s late-order contributions provided encouraging signs, easing the burden on captain Chamari Athapaththu.
With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup less than six months away, Sri Lanka will be eager to test India’s middle and lower order and finish the tour with tangible positives, even as India push to close out the series.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: T20I Head-To-Head
Matches played: 30
India Women wins: 24
Sri Lanka Women wins: 5
No results: 1
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match be played?
The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.
What time will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match start?
The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match live on TV and online?
The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports 1 SD and HD, and the Star Sports 1 Hindi SD and HD channels.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Full Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara.