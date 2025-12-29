India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I Preview: IND-W Target Series Whitewash, Visitors Hunt Consolation Win

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I Preview: India aim to get a fifth straight win and whitewash the series in Thiruvananthapuram after taking an unassailable 4-0 lead, while Sri Lanka look to regroup and salvage pride late in the series

PTI
Updated on:
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I Preview
India's Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur during their women's T20I match against Sri Lanka on December 27. 2025. | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IND-W lead the series 4-0 and will look to seal a 5-0 whitewash.

  • India’s batters and bowlers have outplayed Sri Lanka in every department so far

  • SL-W will aim to finish the tour with a morale-boosting win in the final T20I

India will look to continue their aggressive intent and complete a 5-0 series whitewash against a vanquished Sri Lanka in the fifth and final women's T20 International in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The five-match series has formed a significant part of India's preparation for the T20 World Cup in England in June-July next year. Following Tuesday's game, India will play three T20 Internationals each in Australia and England before the showpiece event.

After a group-stage exit in the 2024 T20 World Cup, India recalibrated their approach, opting for a more aggressive style of play, a shift that has yielded two series wins this year.

"It was a great series for all of us. That's what we discussed after the World Cup — that we have to raise our standards and be more aggressive in T20s," captain Harmanpreet Kaur had said after sealing the series against the Islanders.

India's bowlers have been the primary architects of the dominant run, with batters having very little to do in the opening three matches. But the big-hitting Shafali Verma has impressed.

However, fielding remains an area of concern. After a sloppy showing in the series opener, India faltered again in the previous match, missing two catches and a stumping opportunity.

There have been several positives as well. Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur has made a successful return to the format after a year-long absence, while the ever-reliable Deepti Sharma continues to deliver consistently.

Twenty-year-old debutant left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma has also lived up to her promise and is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker of the series with four scalps at an economy rate of 5.73.

With the bat, Shafali has been a constant menace for Sri Lanka, scoring three half-centuries in four matches at a blistering strike rate of 185.82.

Another major boost for the hosts was the return to form of vice-captain Smriti Mandhana after a lean patch. The elegant left-hander will hope her big outing -- 80 off 48 balls -- in the fourth T20I helps her carry the momentum forward.

Shafali and Mandhana produced a masterclass in aggressive batting in the fourth T20I, putting on 162 runs off just 92 balls-- India's highest opening partnership in women’s T20 Internationals.

India's decision to promote Richa Ghosh to No. 3 also paid rich dividends, with the wicketkeeper batter smashing an unbeaten 40 off just 16 deliveries.

After the first three matches were low-scoring affairs, the fourth T20I turned into a run-fest, with both India and Sri Lanka registering their highest-ever totals in the format.

Although India's 221 for 2 proved too much for Sri Lanka, who managed 191 for 6, the Islanders would take confidence from their vastly improved batting display as they seek a consolation win.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has often led from the front, and her string of low scores had hurt the side.

Athapaththu too broke the rut with a 37-ball 52 in the previous match, and with more support from the other batters, Sri Lanka would hope for a stronger showing in the series finale.

Teams (from): India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C) , Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara.

Match starts at 7 pm.

Published At:
