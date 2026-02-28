PAK Vs SL, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Would Be 'Effectively Doing The Job Twice' – Anil Kumble's Big Warning

Pakistan must beat Sri Lanka today in Pallekele to stay in semi-final contention, with the toss decision crucial
Anil Kumble advised bowling first to avoid the harder task of posting and defending a massive total
England’s win over New Zealand gives Pakistan a chance to leapfrog the Kiwis with a strong victory
Pakistan know they need a big win against Sri Lanka today (Saturday, 28 February) to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals.
But as the 7:00 PM start time for their final Super Eight game in Pallekele approaches, the Pakistani think tank must be working overtime on how to achieve that -- by batting first or chasing, if they have the option.
Cricket is a game of two halves, but with fundamentally different plays, decided by the toss. 'To bat first' or 'bowl first' is the biggest decision a team takes, besides, of course, picking the playing XI.
Throw in the pitch and weather variables, and it becomes so dreaded that teams sometimes would love to lose it.
Salman Ali Agha, the Pakistan captain, faces such a conundrum tonight. His decision, if he wins the toss, could break or make their campaign. Of course, head coach Mike Hesson and his support staff will do their best to help the skipper make the best decision.
An Honest Advice
Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble suggested that Pakistan should bowl first if they win the toss, because "batting first would mean posting a massive total and then bowling the opposition out for something like 65 or less, effectively doing the job twice."
And Pakistan would surely like to avoid doing the job twice, a lesson they should have learnt from the Super Eight match against England at the same venue. Batting first, Pakistan rode opener Sahibzada Farhan's 45-ball 63 to post 164/9, but a Harry Brook special (51-ball 100) was all that they could witness during the failed defence.
"If chasing, the requirement becomes finishing the target within 13 overs or so, which is still challenging but perhaps slightly more realistic than dominating across 20 overs in both innings," Kumble added, explaining the nature of the surfaces used during this World Cup.
"We've seen the surfaces in Sri Lanka, Pallekele tends to be slightly better than Colombo, but it's not like what we saw in Chennai."
Why Are Pakistan In This Situation?
As tensions continue to escalate back home following the Pakistani government's declaration of an 'open war' with Afghanistan, the Salman Ali Agha-led team in Sri Lanka got a lifeline, courtesy England's win over New Zealand on Thursday.
An opposite result would have given New Zealand the two points and locked Group 2 -- the Kiwis first with five points, ahead of England (four), and eliminating Pakistan with a maximum possible three.
But, courtesy Will Jacks's fireworks in Colombo, Pakistan enter the Pallekele clash against Sri Lanka with renewed hope. A win by the desired margin, and the 2009 champions can leapfrog the Kiwis on the points table, on net run rate (NRR).
Also, a tournament win, or even a passage to the knockouts, would help Pakistan reshape the cricketing [read: diplomatic] narrative, from ignominy to a position of strength.
When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Saturday, February 27, 2026, at 7:00 PM IST.
Where will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.