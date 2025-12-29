India Vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I: Smriti Mandhana And Shafali Verma Star In IND-W's 30-Run Win Over SL-W

India registered their highest ever team total in T20I history against Sri Lanka in 4th T20I
India took an unassailable lead of 4-0 in the series
Shafali Verma scored her 3rd consecutive half-century of the in the match
India women thump Sri Lanka women by 30 runs in the 4th T20I of the five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram on December 28
India gained an unassailable 4-0 lead in the series with this win and will now eye a whitewash in the last T20I on December 30. Smriti Mandhana and Shefali Verma scripted this win for India with their historic 162-run stand for the 1st wicket taking India to 221/2 - their highest-ever in the history of T20I cricket. Smriti blasted 80 off just 48 deliveries, while Shafali also matched her shot-for-shot in her innings of 79 off just 46 balls.
In response to India's mammoth 222-run target, Sri Lanka showed some fight but eventually fell short by 30 runs in the end. Their skipper Chamari Athapaththu blazed a 52-run knock off just 37 balls to take SL-W to 191/6 in their 20 overs.
India Vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Malsha Shehani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Kawya Kavindi, Nimesha Madushani
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani
India Vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I: Toss Update
Sri Lanka women won the toss and elect to field first in the 4th T20I.
India Vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I: Squads
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, G Kamalini, Arundhati Reddy, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana
Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Malsha Shehani, Malki Madara, Nimesha Madushani, Inoka Ranaweera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Rashmika Sewwandi, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani