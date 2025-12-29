India Vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I: Smriti Mandhana And Shafali Verma Star In IND-W's 30-Run Win Over SL-W

Here is all you need to know about the 4th T20I between India women and Sri Lanka women in Thiruvananthapuram: match report, toss update, playing XIs, squads and more

Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
India women vs Sri Lanka women 4th T20I 2025
India pip Sri Lanka by 30 runs in the 4th T20I of the five-match series to take 4-0 lead in the series in Thiruvananthapuram on December 28. | Photo: Instagram/indiancricketteam
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India registered their highest ever team total in T20I history against Sri Lanka in 4th T20I

  • India took an unassailable lead of 4-0 in the series

  • Shafali Verma scored her 3rd consecutive half-century of the in the match

India women thump Sri Lanka women by 30 runs in the 4th T20I of the five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram on December 28

India gained an unassailable 4-0 lead in the series with this win and will now eye a whitewash in the last T20I on December 30. Smriti Mandhana and Shefali Verma scripted this win for India with their historic 162-run stand for the 1st wicket taking India to 221/2 - their highest-ever in the history of T20I cricket. Smriti blasted 80 off just 48 deliveries, while Shafali also matched her shot-for-shot in her innings of 79 off just 46 balls.

In response to India's mammoth 222-run target, Sri Lanka showed some fight but eventually fell short by 30 runs in the end. Their skipper Chamari Athapaththu blazed a 52-run knock off just 37 balls to take SL-W to 191/6 in their 20 overs.

India Vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Malsha Shehani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Kawya Kavindi, Nimesha Madushani

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani

India Vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I: Toss Update

Sri Lanka women won the toss and elect to field first in the 4th T20I.

India Vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I: Squads

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, G Kamalini, Arundhati Reddy, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Malsha Shehani, Malki Madara, Nimesha Madushani, Inoka Ranaweera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Rashmika Sewwandi, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani

Published At:
Tags

