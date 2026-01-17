RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Eye To Maintain Winning Streak

RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Georgia Voll, Prathyoosha Kumar, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat
Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav
RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Streaming Info
You can watch the live telecast of RCB vs DC clash on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.
RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Welcome!
Hello cricket fans! We are back to make your weekend even more special with the live coverage of match 11 of WPL 2026 between RCB and DC at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.