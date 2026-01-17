RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Eye To Maintain Winning Streak

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, WPL 2026: Check out live score and play-by-play updates from Women’s Premier League 2026 match 9 between RCB and DC at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on January 17, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Score
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will lock horns against each other in match 11 of WPL 2026 on January 17, 2026. X/Women's Premier League
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match 11 of the WPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on January 17, 2026. RCB are sitting comfortably at the top of the table with an unblemished record of 3 wins so far in the season, while DC are loitering at the 4th spot with 1 win and 2 losses in the 3 matches they have played so far. Both the teams are coming off a win in their last matches, RCB thrash Gujarat Giants by 32 runs, whereas Delhi thrash UP Warriorz by 7 wickets in their last game. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Georgia Voll, Prathyoosha Kumar, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav

RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Streaming Info

You can watch the live telecast of RCB vs DC clash on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.

RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Welcome!

Hello cricket fans! We are back to make your weekend even more special with the live coverage of match 11 of WPL 2026 between RCB and DC at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 WC 2026: Young Bangla Tigers Start Strong| BAN-Y 22/1 (3)

  2. UPW Vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Lanning And Litchfield's Fifties Help UP Warriorz Post 187 On The Board

  3. RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Eye To Maintain Winning Streak

  4. Japan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Poor Start For JPN As Nikhil Pol Goes For Duck | 7/1 (2)

  5. India Vs Bangladesh, ICC U19 World Cup: No Handshake At Toss Amid Political Standoff - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  2. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Badminton News

  1. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  2. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  3. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  5. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  2. Maharashtra Municipal Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti On The Way To Win In Mumbai; NCP To Lose Pune Bastion

  3. Possibility of Alliance with BJP in Karnataka Local Body Polls Is Open: HD Kumaraswamy

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Govt Can Exclude Candidates With Higher Qualification From Post Requiring Lower Qualification: Supreme Court

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  3. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  4. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  5. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly