RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Eye To Maintain Winning Streak

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will lock horns against each other in match 11 of WPL 2026 on January 17, 2026. X/Women's Premier League

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match 11 of the WPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on January 17, 2026. RCB are sitting comfortably at the top of the table with an unblemished record of 3 wins so far in the season, while DC are loitering at the 4th spot with 1 win and 2 losses in the 3 matches they have played so far. Both the teams are coming off a win in their last matches, RCB thrash Gujarat Giants by 32 runs, whereas Delhi thrash UP Warriorz by 7 wickets in their last game. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

17 Jan 2026, 06:02:13 pm IST RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Squads Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Georgia Voll, Prathyoosha Kumar, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav

17 Jan 2026, 05:38:20 pm IST RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Streaming Info You can watch the live telecast of RCB vs DC clash on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.