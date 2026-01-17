UPW Vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Meg Lanning And Co In Must Win Situation To Remain Alive For Play-Offs

DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Meg Lanning’s Half-Century Powers UP Warrioz To 125 For 2 X/ wplt20

Good Afternoon Folks. Welcome to our continued live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2026 season. In match number 10 of the fourth season, UP Warriorz will be going head-to-head against 2-time and reigning champions Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This is a crucial fixture for the UP outfit, led by Meg Lanning, who have claimed only one victory after 4 matches this edition. They are sitting at the bottom of the points table with 2 points to their name and are in a must-win situation today. If they get no points today, UPW could be virtually out of the tournament. Their opponents Mumbai Indians are currently 2nd in the points table with 2 wins and losses each after 4 outings in their second time entering the WPL as defending champs. They do have a few boxes to tick but overall they are looking good and on course to another play-off spot. Follow along for all the real-time updates, live scores and more.

17 Jan 2026, 02:53:31 pm IST UPW Vs MI LIVE Score, Women's Premier League 2026: Toss Update Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to bowl first.