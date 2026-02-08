Sri Lanka Vs Ireland Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: IRE Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka welcome Ireland in their Group B opener at the T20 World Cup 2026
Ireland won the toss and opted to bowl first
Check playing XI and other details for the match
Co-hosts Sri Lanka take on European minnows Ireland in their opening Group B encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Lankans have a perfect 3-0 head-to-head record against the Irish unit in the competition.
Sri Lanka enters the home World Cup after a discouraging white ball series against England. They suffered a 3-0 T20I series whitewash, followed by a 2-1 loss in the ODI series.
Follow the live scoreboard and ball-by-ball commentary
Despite the slump, captain Dasun Shanaka will banking on his side to get the start the campaign with a win.
Ireland, meanwhile, arrive with momentum from a busy January in Dubai. They fine-tuned their squad with a 3-match series against Italy as well as 2 T20Is against the UAE.
Paul Stirling’s men have a reputation for giant-killing, let's see if we get the tournament's first major upset.
Sri Lanka Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Ireland won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Sri Lanka Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (WK), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
Ireland XI: Paul Stirling (C), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys
T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.