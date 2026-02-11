Australia Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium

Australia's Josh Inglis, right, and captain Travis Head run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

1/5 Australia's captain Travis Head, right, is run out by Ireland's Mark Adair during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





2/5 Australia's captain Travis Head leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





3/5 Australia's Cameron Green plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





4/5 Ireland's captain Paul Stirling takes the catch to dismiss Australia's Josh Inglis during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





5/5 Australia's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





