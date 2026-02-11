Australia Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium
Australia stand-in captain Travis Head won the toss and elected to bat against Ireland in match 14 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday (February 11). Regular skipper Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of Australia's opening fixture after sustaining a groin injury. Test team mainstay Steve Smith has been called in as cover for him. Ireland, on the other hand, are unchanged from their previous game against Sri Lanka, which they lost by 20 runs.
