Ireland Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Zimbabwe and Ireland clash in a high-stakes Group B encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele, with changeable weather threatening to play spoilsport. Zimbabwe head into this must-win match unbeaten and just a victory away from sealing a historic Super Eight spot, while Ireland, already under pressure, are fighting to give their campaign meaning. The toss has been delayed due to rain, which is not a great sign for some teams in Group B, including Australia. If the match cannot be completed and points are shared, Zimbabwe would advance, while Australia and Ireland would be eliminated from the tournament. Both Ireland and Australia will be keen to get a result on the board before weather intervenes in this decisive contest.

IRE vs ZIM Match delayed by a wet outfield
The ground is covered as rain delayed the start of play during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
1/6
ICC T20 WC 2026: ZIM vs IRE
A support staff member of Ireland team walks on the covered ground as rain delayed the start of play during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
2/6
Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 WCup Cricket
A support staff member of Ireland team walks on the covered ground as rain delayed the start of play during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
3/6
Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 WCup Cricket
An Iris fan watches the covered ground as rain delayed the start of play during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
4/6
T20 WCup Cricket Ireland vs Zimbabwe
Iris fans walk by the covered ground as rain delayed the start of play during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
5/6
T20 WCup Cricket Ireland vs Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza waves to the supporters as rain delayed the start of play during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
6/6
ZIM vs IRE T20 WCup Cricket
Zimbabwe's Tashinga Musekiwa, right, and Tadiwanashe Marumani walk on the covered ground as rain delayed the start of play during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
