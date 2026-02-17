Ireland Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Zimbabwe and Ireland clash in a high-stakes Group B encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele, with changeable weather threatening to play spoilsport. Zimbabwe head into this must-win match unbeaten and just a victory away from sealing a historic Super Eight spot, while Ireland, already under pressure, are fighting to give their campaign meaning. The toss has been delayed due to rain, which is not a great sign for some teams in Group B, including Australia. If the match cannot be completed and points are shared, Zimbabwe would advance, while Australia and Ireland would be eliminated from the tournament. Both Ireland and Australia will be keen to get a result on the board before weather intervenes in this decisive contest.
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE