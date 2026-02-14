Ireland Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker And Gareth Delany Shine As IRE Rout OMN By 93 Runs
Ireland outclassed Oman in Colombo by 93 runs to get their first points on board in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. After being invited to bat first on a fresh wicket, they posted a mammoth 235 runs on the back of Lorcan Tucker (96*) and Gareth Delany's (56) scintillating knocks. In reply, Oman were wrapped up for 139 by Irish bowlers to win the match by 96 runs. Joshua Little turned out to be the pick of the bowler, scalping three key wickets of Oman
