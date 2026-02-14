Ireland Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker And Gareth Delany Shine As IRE Rout OMN By 93 Runs

Ireland outclassed Oman in Colombo by 93 runs to get their first points on board in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. After being invited to bat first on a fresh wicket, they posted a mammoth 235 runs on the back of Lorcan Tucker (96*) and Gareth Delany's (56) scintillating knocks. In reply, Oman were wrapped up for 139 by Irish bowlers to win the match by 96 runs. Joshua Little turned out to be the pick of the bowler, scalping three key wickets of Oman

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ireland won by 96 runs
Ireland's players shake hands with Oman's players after they won the T20 World Cup cricket match against Oman in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
1/13
Irelands Josh Little
Ireland's Josh Little bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Oman in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/13
Omans Syed Aamir Kaleem celebrates his fifty runs
Oman's Syed Aamir Kaleem celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Oman in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/13
ICC T20 WC 2026 Hammad Mirza
Oman's Hammad Mirza plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Oman in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/13
ICC T20 WC 2026 Syed Aamir Kaleem
Oman's Syed Aamir Kaleem plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Oman in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/13
T20 WCup Cricket Gareth Delany
Ireland's Gareth Delany dropping a catch of Oman's Syed Aamir Kaleem during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Oman in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/13
T20 World Cup Ashish Odedara
Oman's Ashish Odedara plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Oman in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/13
ICC T20 WC 2026 George Dockrell
Ireland's George Dockrell plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Oman in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/13
Ireland vs Oman T20 WCup Cricket
Ireland's Lorcan Tucker, left, George Dockrell, right, encourage each other as they bat during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Oman in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/13
Irelands Gareth Delany celebrates his fifty runs
Ireland's Gareth Delany celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Oman in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/13
ICC T20 WC 2026 Gareth Delany
Ireland's Gareth Delany plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Oman in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/13
Omans Shakeel Ahamed
Oman's Shakeel Ahamed, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Ireland's Harry Tector during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Oman in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/13
T20 WCup Cricket Lorcan Tucker
Ireland's Lorcan Tucker plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Oman in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/13
Irelands Ross Adair T20 WCup Cricket
Ireland's Ross Adair plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Oman in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs Scotland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Berrington-Bruce Take On Spinners | SCO 90/3 (10)

  2. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia Stunned By Zimbabwe, India Vs Pakistan Clouded By Rain

  3. Australia YouTuber Jake Jeakings In Heated Exchange With Pakistan Fan After Usman Tariq Controversy - Video

  4. Australia Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Kangaroos' Embarrassing 23-Run Loss

  5. Carlos Brathwaite Calls Out Fake Tweet For Using His Name To Cause IND-PAK Rift On Social Media

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bangladesh Explainer: Liberal BNP Dwarfs Jamaat-e-Islami In Post-Uprising Polls

  2. DMK Hits Back At Vijay, Says He Just Wants CM Post

  3. Govt Drops Move Against Rahul, BJP MP Files Notice

  4. Caste in Classrooms: Discrimination in Higher Education

  5. TN CM Announces ₹5,000 Aid For 1.31 Crore Women Beneficiaries

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  2. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

  3. Nepal Embassy Warns Citizens After Meghalaya Mine Tragedy

  4. BNP Mandate Eases India’s Fears of Hardline Surge in Bangladesh

  5. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP's New Son-Rise

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit