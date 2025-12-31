External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman, handing over a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official engagement.
Jaishankar highlighted India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral partnership and cooperation across political, developmental, and regional issues.
The meeting reaffirmed India’s outreach and diplomatic ties, with both sides expressing interest in continued dialogue and collaboration.
According to official sources, Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Modi’s message, which reaffirmed India’s desire to deepen cooperation across key areas of mutual interest, including political engagement, development collaboration, and regional stability.
During the interaction, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue and people-centric cooperation, noting that India values its long-standing ties and shared historical connections with Bangladesh. He highlighted India’s readiness to work closely with the leadership and stakeholders to advance a “comprehensive partnership” based on mutual respect and common priorities.
The former prime minister’s son, who plays an influential role in the Bangladesh's political landscape, welcomed the outreach and acknowledged India’s role as a key regional partner.
India and Bangladesh share close diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations, with cooperation spanning infrastructure development, capacity building, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.