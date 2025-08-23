Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

Weekly Horoscope (August 24, 2025 -August 30, 2025): The weekly horoscope highlights a mix of challenges and opportunities across all zodiac signs. While some signs may face health concerns, travel risks, or family tensions, others can expect financial growth, career progress, and academic success. Relationships may need patience, but family bonding and social harmony will bring positivity. With planetary influences guiding each sign, this week encourages balance, mindful decisions, and steady efforts to turn challenges into growth.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
This week, you should steer clear of any forms of travel; otherwise, you may have feelings of exhaustion and an increase in tension. Additionally, the adverse impact that this will have on your health will be observed. Your moon sign indicates that Rahu is located in the eleventh house, which means that there is a probability that this time will bring you numerous prospects for wage increases in your life. This is because Rahu is in the eleventh house. Because of this, even if there is an unexpected increase in the amount of money you spend around the house, it will not have an impact on your current financial situation. To strengthen your financial situation, however, you can speed up your efforts to save money by controlling unneeded expenditures. This will help you strengthen your financial position.
It is expected that you will make up for the time that you were unable to devote to your family life over the previous week due to other obligations. You can spend most of your time either sitting with the younger members of the family or playing with them as a result of this reality. As a result of the harshness that will be heard in your speech this week, you will be seen arguing or quarrelling with other people at the job over matters that are either pointless or of little importance. The adverse effects of this will not only be detrimental to your reputation, but they will also make it difficult for you to obtain the appropriate support from your coworkers to advance in your career. For those who are students, it is anticipated that this week will be particularly favourable for your zodiac sign. It is at this time that not only will all of the difficulties that are preventing you from obtaining an education be removed, but if you were seeking to be accepted into a university located in another country, you will also be able to achieve success in that endeavour.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
Due to the fact that Ketu will be in the fourth house this week, you will experience a surge of negative feelings in your thoughts. This is because your Moon sign is in the fourth house. Other individuals around you will be perplexed by this. In this kind of circumstance, to maintain a better scenario, you will need to steer clear of all kinds of disappointments; otherwise, your health may end up deteriorating. During this week, Jupiter will be in the second house, which indicates that your financial condition will undoubtedly improve. This is according to the Moon sign that you have. Nevertheless, it is also possible that your expenses will increase during this time; therefore, it is important to keep a close eye on your expenditures from the very beginning and to put a stop to any expenditures that are both unnecessary and wasteful.
There will be disagreements with younger members of the family this week, which will cause your thinking to become irritated. The result of this is that, in addition to increasing the amount of mental stress you are experiencing, there may also be a distance between you and your relationship. Right now, every single piece of work that you accomplish in collaboration with others will, in the end, prove to be extremely useful for your professional life. Nevertheless, it is probable that in the interim, you may be forced to deal with certain difficulties as a result of disagreement from your partners. On the other hand, if you were considering enrolling in a prestigious and large college that is located far away from your home, the chance appears to be somewhat more advantageous at this moment. As a result of this circumstance, a significant number of pupils will need to seek the assistance of their instructors. You must refrain from taking shortcuts during this period of time for whatever reason; otherwise, you might have to live with the consequences for the rest of your life.
Lucky Colour: Forest Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
Take as much time away from your work as you can this week and devote it to resting and rejuvenating yourself. As a result of Rahu's placement in the ninth house, which corresponds to your moon sign, you have been experiencing a great deal of mental strain during the past several days. As a result, this week, you will find that indulging in new activities that provide you with entertainment will prove to be quite beneficial in terms of providing you with physical rest. As a result, it is recommended that you refrain from engaging in activities that are taxing for the time being. This week, you will have the most need to exercise control over your spending. While you are looking for a house, you should try to avoid spending an excessive amount of money. On the other hand, you can run into difficulties in the future as a result of severe financial crises.
During this week, your mind will be more engaged in charitable activity as a result of Jupiter's presence in the first house, according to your moon sign. As a result of this, you may also opt to organise a religious program with your family. This will not only provide you and other members of your family with a sense of inner calm, but it will also cause pleasant thoughts to spring up in your head. During this week, you will most likely experience a sense of competitiveness in the atmosphere of your employment. Because of this, it will appear as though you are well prepared to finish your chores before everyone else. You may find that an excessive amount of labour is exhausting for you. It is possible that those individuals who are now living away from their families will have the chance to meet their relatives this week. During this period, they will experience a high emotional state and will also notice loving the cuisine that they prepare at home. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, remember to maintain your strength in every circumstance, and do not forget that your family members are also taking their examinations, so they are keeping away from you.
Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
If you consume food that is not vegetarian, you will be able to eliminate the issue of weakness that you have been experiencing this week. During the time that Rahu is located in the eighth house, it is recommended that you consume food that you have prepared at home rather than ordering meals from a restaurant. Additionally, it is recommended that you walk for around thirty minutes each day in order to digest the food. This coming week, you will unexpectedly receive money from new sources, which will put a smile on your face. You will not only be able to boost the amount of optimism in your head, but you will also be able to make plans to bring a present for the younger members of the family whenever you go home.
There is a risk that the plan to go on a trip with the family in the past may be postponed for some time due to the ill health of a family member. This possibility is related to the fact that the family member is sick. You and the children in the house will give off the impression of being slightly sad as a result of this. There is a good chance that your adversaries will be active during this week, and it is possible that they will occasionally be observed plotting against you and taking advantage of your vulnerabilities. As a consequence of this, you will be unable to make any progress in your professional life. You also run the risk of getting yourself into a lot of trouble. At the beginning of this week, you will be required to put in a lot of effort, but as you reach the middle of the week, you will automatically experience success in every topic. Utilising the internet and making an effort to comprehend the topics at hand are both ways in which you might broaden your information in such a scenario.
Lucky Colour: Silver Grey
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
Jupiter is currently located in the eleventh house, which indicates that your health life is predicted to be very good this week. This is based on the moon sign that you have taken. Throughout this period, you will not want to spend a lot of time interacting with those individuals who cause you unwarranted anxiety. As a consequence of this, your mental health will also significantly improve. The people who are born under this zodiac sign tend to be present in their lives. This week, however, you will be required to exercise self-control over your tendency to make decisions by focusing on only one day at a time. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, it would be in your best interest to refrain from spending further time and money on your entertainment at this time.
In that case, you can find yourself in a difficult financial situation in the future. There is a wonderful opportunity to have a picnic with your loved ones or close friends this week. This will not only reduce the amount of stress in your thoughts, but it will also allow you to strengthen the connection you have with them. The professionals will have a favourable week ahead of them. You will be able to acquire remarkable observation and analytical abilities during this time as a consequence of the presence of numerous planets, which will be of great assistance to you in terms of moving forward in terms of your work. Mindfulness meditation is the most effective form of mental treatment that can significantly improve your ability to reason. Meditation is something you may do this week, and you should do it both in the morning and the evening.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 3
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
The health horoscope predicts that this week will also be somewhat better from a health perspective. This is something that is going to happen. Because Saturn is currently positioned in the seventh house according to your moon sign, you will need to pay particular attention to a few things during this time. For example, you should walk regularly for approximately thirty minutes every morning and evening, and you should also try to perform yoga or exercise in the park whenever you get the opportunity. Even though Jupiter is currently located in the tenth house, which corresponds to your moon sign, this week is likely to be better from a financial standpoint; nonetheless, you should refrain from investing any form of money at this time. Having said that, if it is not possible to do so for any reason, then it will be vital for you to take steps towards any investment in a very thoughtful manner. This week is going to be especially beneficial for any senior person in the family who has been stressed out for a considerable amount of time as a result of a decline in their health.
Mainly due to the fact that it is feasible that he may get relief from any significant health-related issue after a considerable amount of time has passed. The environment of the home and the family will also be improved as a result of this. As well as that, members of the family will be seen having supper together and reminiscing about the good times they had in the past. During this week, you need to realise that if you want to get the maximum benefits of your efforts, you should make an effort to maintain a happy frame of mind. As a result of the fact that this week is going to be more significant than normal for your professional life, it is quite probable that you will be presented with a great deal of fresh prospects throughout this period. This week, the sports that your children participate in at home may present difficulties for their education. Because of this, people will perceive you as becoming upset with them, even if you do not intend to do so. Furthermore, this will increase the likelihood that the harmony within the family will be disrupted.
Lucky Colour: Olive green
Lucky Number: 4
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
As a result of Rahu's position in the fifth house, which is influenced by your moon sign, you may experience negative effects on your health this week if you allow yourself to become furious and upset with anybody or anything. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, it is in your best interest to avoid getting into a dispute with any close friend or family member by recalling old things and making an effort to calm both your body and your mind as much as you possibly can. You are going to be confronted with a great deal of new financial plans in your life this week. If you find yourself in a scenario where you are required to make a hasty decision concerning money for some reason, you should first thoroughly analyse the benefits and drawbacks of the situation, and only then should you make a decision. In the alternative, you can be forced to endure a loss. Right now is the perfect time to entrust your parents with the responsibility of overseeing your new endeavours. In order to accomplish this, you will need to inform your parents about every aspect of your strategy from the very beginning and have them provide their feedback on it.
It is a fortunate turn of events that those who have been working and have been waiting for a transfer will receive the transfer that they have been hoping for this week. Your happiness will be obvious on your face throughout this moment, and you may choose to celebrate it with your family and other people who are dear to you when you are in this state. However, while you are sharing this joy with the people you care about, you should also make sure to provide them with delectable treats. Do not squander your time and energy on activities that are not necessary if you are preparing for a competitive examination; instead, devote your efforts solely and exclusively to your study. Because you will probably be burdened with many activities other than education at this time, there is a possibility that you may squander more energy and time than you require on some of these things.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
In spite of the fact that you have a lot going on this week, your health will continue to be better than usual because Saturn is currently located in the fifth house, which corresponds to your moon sign. However, do not fall into the trap of fooling yourself into thinking that it is true forever, and do not be reckless about your health. In a circumstance like this, it is important to respect your life and health and to establish a decent routine. If this does not happen, you might have to deal with some difficulties in the future. The fact that Jupiter is currently located in the ninth house, which corresponds to your moon sign, indicates that this week is going to be quite favourable for those who are born under your zodiac sign in terms of their financial situations. Because the aspect of several planets will work to offer you numerous opportunities to improve your income and add to your acquired wealth during this period, you will have a lot of options to invest in your future.
Your home might be crowded with visitors this week, which would be a fantastic and pleasant sign. In addition to this, engaging in social activities with your family during this period can also assist you in maintaining the happiness of the members of your family. If we are discussing the career horoscope for your zodiac sign, then it is going to be a very fortunate week for those who are linked with the field of work. For the reason that during this time, you will have the ability to perform any work with renewed vigour and power. It is anticipated that this week will be favourable for a great number of pupils who were studying for government examinations. Because during this time, the pupils will be blessed with good fortune, and they will achieve a great deal of success in all aspects of their lives, the positions of numerous planets will shift around them.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Oct 24-Nov 22):
Avoid driving if it is not absolutely required this week. Steer clear of any and all forms of travel, particularly at night. In that case, you might be experiencing some form of bodily difficulty. As a result of Jupiter's presence in the seventh house, which corresponds to your moon sign, you will be able to reap significant benefits this week through work that involves commission, dividend, or royalty relationships. In addition, a significant number of you will be willing to put your money into any such scheme, provided that it is unique and has the potential to generate a profit. In the event that you are of an age where you are eligible to get married and you were previously involved in a romantic partnership, it is possible that the relationship may end for a variety of reasons, or that it may experience some kind of difficulty.
Furthermore, this will induce a state of anxiety among the family, the most significant consequence of which will be a rise in your level of mental tension. During this week, it is recommended that you conduct yourself in a manner that is appropriate when conversing with a coworker that you have feelings for. Due to the fact that it is likely that you might say something without intending to, which could potentially damage your relationship. Additionally, converse with them exclusively while maintaining a distance from the office. Students who were in the process of making plans to study in another country need to exercise patience and keep up their diligent work this week. Due to the fact that there is a possibility that you will be able to accomplish success by the end of the week if you simply participate in this activity.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
Pain in the foot, sprains, and joint pain are all issues that you will be able to alleviate this week that you have been experiencing. The week ahead will be particularly beneficial for individuals who are fifty years of age or older. The presence of Jupiter in the sixth house, which corresponds to your moon sign, will offer you monetary rewards from a variety of sources this week. You can choose to take advantage of these benefits by investing them in some investment. However, there is a good possibility that any investment you make during this period of time with the long term in mind will result in favorable outcomes for you in the future.
You will be liberated from a wide range of highs and lows in your family life during the course of this week. Additionally, throughout this time period, some individuals will be successful in purchasing their own home rather than renting a home, and they will do it with the assistance of their family. During this week, those who are employed should refrain from discussing topics that are not pertinent in the workplace. Otherwise, you run the risk of becoming embroiled in the politics of the office, which will be detrimental to your reputation. It is possible that students born under this zodiac sign may devote their entire week to, in addition to their academic pursuits, the satisfaction of their pleasures and luxuries. But by the time you become aware of the adverse effects it will have, it will be too late to do anything about it.
Lucky Colour: Charcoal Black
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
You will be able to eliminate the issue of weakness that you have been experiencing this week if you consume food that is not vegetarian. Nevertheless, it is preferable to consume food that is prepared at home rather than ordering meals from a restaurant, and to walk for approximately thirty minutes every day in order to digest the food. This week, you will have financial gains; nevertheless, you will not be content with the money that you receive. Due to the fact that the amount of money that you receive will appear to be less than what you had anticipated, and it is conceivable that you would be dissatisfied. In a circumstance like this, it will be essential to comprehend that a person's desires do not diminish regardless of the amount of attention or wealth they receive. Because Jupiter is currently located in the fifth house, your moon sign indicates that you will need to acquire the ability to find contentment with the amount of money that you have. In terms of your family life, this week may prove to be a fortunate one for you. mainly due to the fact that there is a possibility that the acquisition of a new automobile by the family will result in a satisfactory atmosphere inside the household.
In addition to this, if any member of the family is of an age where they are eligible to get married, then you will also have the option to enjoy delicious delicacies after their marriage has been finalized. On the other hand, throughout this time period, you will be actively participating in home activities, which will gain you respect among other members of the family and relatives. This week, you will not receive the backing of your professors and elders to progress forward in your job. Instead, there is a risk that you may have a disagreement with them on how you believe things should be done professionally. You could run into a lot of difficulties as a result of this this week. Those who are born under your zodiac sign are bound to achieve a great deal of success in the sphere of education. Because the grace of the planets will assist you in achieving success in your competitive examinations, you will be able to reap the rewards of your laborious efforts during the course of this year. Because of this, you will continue to achieve favorable outcomes throughout the course of this week.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
This week, you will be feeling sad and unhappy as a result of a recent event, despite the fact that your friends and family members may have the impression that your life is perfect. If you are currently residing in a leased house and Rahu is located in the twelfth house according to your moon sign, then your landlord may try to ruin your financial situation by asking you for an advance or money for house repairs this week. As a result, it is recommended that you start saving money right away and have yourself ready for any and all financial circumstances in preparation. You will be respected by the community during this week; yet, it is possible that the health of your siblings may continue to deteriorate during this period. a portion of your financial resources will be required to be spent on it.
However, at this time, if you perform all of your family tasks, you will also earn respect from your coworkers and family members. Because of the commitment and effort that you put into your work, it is possible that you will receive a promotion this week. You will, however, be required to flatter your superior officials in order to accomplish this. This may cause others to have a negative impression of you. Based on your weekly horoscope, it appears that this period of time will be particularly favorable for students who are seeking higher education. Since you will receive assistance in comprehending each and every topic during this period, you will be able to make a significant choice regarding your future as a result of this.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7