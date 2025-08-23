Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

During this week, your mind will be more engaged in charitable activity as a result of Jupiter's presence in the first house, according to your moon sign. As a result of this, you may also opt to organise a religious program with your family. This will not only provide you and other members of your family with a sense of inner calm, but it will also cause pleasant thoughts to spring up in your head. During this week, you will most likely experience a sense of competitiveness in the atmosphere of your employment. Because of this, it will appear as though you are well prepared to finish your chores before everyone else. You may find that an excessive amount of labour is exhausting for you. It is possible that those individuals who are now living away from their families will have the chance to meet their relatives this week. During this period, they will experience a high emotional state and will also notice loving the cuisine that they prepare at home. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, remember to maintain your strength in every circumstance, and do not forget that your family members are also taking their examinations, so they are keeping away from you.