Pisces August 2025 Horoscope: Horoscope Forecasts To Guide You Through The Month

When this occurs, you will begin to feel better. During Venus's transit through the fifth house, which begins on August 21, you may find significant reprieve. My point is that the first two weeks of the month are crucial for nurturing your romantic relationships. After August 21st, you should be able to relax and take pleasure in your romantic life to a higher level. While the month as a whole doesn't appear to be very supportive of moving forward with marriage-related matters, the placement of the seventh house lord in the fifth house can speed up the process of beginning the conversation, but it will be a while before everything is ironed out. However, if we turn our attention to marital issues, we should exercise extreme caution this month due to the influence of Saturn and Mars on the seventh house, as well as Mercury's weakness throughout most of the month. On the other hand, it appears that after August 21st, there will be some relief.