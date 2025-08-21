Delhi NCR Weather Update: Rain Showers Continue Across Capital Region

Delhi currently experiences monsoon conditions with generally cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between 28°C and 35 35°C. The capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35°C today with 54% humidity and moderate wind speeds of approximately 4.5 km/h. The weather remains pleasant compared to typical August heat.
The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts very light to light rain with thundershowers likely at several places during the afternoon and evening hours today. The monsoon trough extends across the northern plains, bringing sustained moisture from the Arabian Sea. Delhi's minimum temperature dropped to a comfortable 26.7°C after recent rainfall activity.
Noida weather today shows similar patterns with partly cloudy skies and possible thundershowers during late hours. The satellite city expects temperatures between 25°C to 31°C with northeasterly winds at 10-15 km/h. Light rain spells are anticipated through the evening, providing relief from humidity.
Gurgaon weather update indicates partly cloudy conditions with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers expected. The Millennium City recorded a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 27°C with 68% humidity levels. No significant rainfall occurred in the past 24 hours, though scattered showers are possible.
The Delhi rain alert remains active for the next five days with intermittent precipitation expected. The IMD issued an orange alert earlier this week, warning of heavy rainfall and strong winds across the NCR region. Thunderstorm activity with lightning is likely during the afternoon and evening hours.
Delhi thunderstorm conditions are anticipated with light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning activity. The weather department predicts one or two spells of intense rainfall at isolated places by August 23, with most areas experiencing moderate showers. Wind directions will shift from northeast to southwest at different times.
The weather forecast for the upcoming days shows continued monsoon activity with maximum temperatures ranging from 31°C to 36°C. August 23 onwards may witness light to moderate rain with thundershowers at most places across Delhi NCR. The monsoon is expected to remain active through the weekend.
Air quality in Delhi improved to the moderate category with an AQI of 112 after recent rainfall. Neighboring cities like Noida recorded AQI 66, Gurgaon 58, and Greater Noida 118, indicating satisfactory to moderate air conditions. The rain has helped wash away pollutants and provided cleaner air.
Delhi NCR weather update suggests residents should carry umbrellas during evening hours when thunderstorm probability increases. The pleasant weather conditions are expected to continue with temperatures remaining 2-3 degrees below normal due to cloud cover and rainfall activity.