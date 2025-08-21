Karnataka Floods: Heavy Rains Trigger Flood Alert as Krishna River Water Levels Rise

Karnataka is facing severe flooding after continuous heavy rain in Karnataka over the past few days. The Karnataka Krishna River basin has seen a dangerous rise in water levels, forcing the administration to begin large-scale evacuations. People living near low-lying areas along the Krishna, Ghataprabha, and Malaprabha rivers are being shifted to safety, and relief camps have been set up.
Almatti Dam Releases Water
According to officials, the Almatti Dam is releasing over 2.5 lakh cusecs of water, far above the normal inflow of 1.6 lakh cusecs. Authorities have warned that if releases rise to 5 lakh cusecs, villages like Masuti in Bagalkot district could face complete submergence. The Narayanpur Dam is also expected to receive increased inflows of up to 2.6 lakh cusecs, further worsening the situation.
District officials confirmed that houses in flood-hit regions have suffered partial damage. So far, 47 homes have been reported damaged, but thankfully, no casualties have been recorded.
IMD Alert for Karnataka
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Karnataka, warning of very heavy rainfall in several districts. The department also issued a flash flood risk forecast for parts of Coastal Karnataka, particularly Uttara Kannada. Rainfall data shows widespread showers:
North Interior Karnataka: Dharwad received 7–11 cm on Tuesday.
Coastal Karnataka: Castle Rock recorded 22 cm, while Manki got 19 cm.
South Interior Karnataka: Agumbe and Kottigehara reported 16 cm each.
With the Karnataka weather expected to remain unstable, district administrations are taking precautionary steps. Schools, Anganwadi centers, and colleges in Dharwad and nearby regions have been closed temporarily to ensure student safety.
Government Response
The Bagalkot District Commissioner confirmed that relief centers have been opened in affected areas like Mirji village, while Jamkhandi officials reported the Krishna River outflow at Rajapur barrage touching 1.4 lakh cusecs.
Authorities continue to monitor the Krishna river floods in Karnataka, urging people to stay alert and avoid venturing into waterlogged areas.
For real-time updates, people can check the IMD official website and district administration’s social media handles for safety advisories.