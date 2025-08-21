Karnataka Floods: Heavy Rains Trigger Flood Alert as Krishna River Water Levels Rise

IMD Alert for Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Karnataka, warning of very heavy rainfall in several districts. The department also issued a flash flood risk forecast for parts of Coastal Karnataka, particularly Uttara Kannada. Rainfall data shows widespread showers:

North Interior Karnataka : Dharwad received 7–11 cm on Tuesday.

Coastal Karnataka : Castle Rock recorded 22 cm, while Manki got 19 cm.

South Interior Karnataka: Agumbe and Kottigehara reported 16 cm each.

With the Karnataka weather expected to remain unstable, district administrations are taking precautionary steps. Schools, Anganwadi centers, and colleges in Dharwad and nearby regions have been closed temporarily to ensure student safety.