Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold Wave Continues Across State, Residents Advised to Stay Warm

Bengaluru and the North Karnataka region brace for severe cold wave conditions as the Meteorological Department continues issuing critical weather alerts across the state on Monday, December 15, 2025. Bengaluru experiences a persistent cold spell with temperatures dipping significantly over recent days, creating unusually chilly nights, while mornings see heavy dew accumulation and clear skies dominating the forecast. The Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for nine North Karnataka districts, including Kalaburgi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Haveri, Yadgir, Dharwad, and Koppal, due to the intensity of the cold wave conditions.