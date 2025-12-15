Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold Wave Continues Across State, Residents Advised to Stay Warm

Bengaluru experiences a persistent cold spell with temperatures dropping significantly; the Meteorological Department issued warnings for unusually chilly nights and heavy morning dew.
Bengaluru weather today: clear skies, temperatures 14–25°C, humidity 59%, winds 16 km/h, making mornings chilly for residents.
North Karnataka faces a severe cold wave with an Orange Alert issued for nine districts, including Kalaburgi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Haveri, Yadgir, Dharwad, and Koppal.
Vijayapura recorded 7°C, the second-lowest temperature in the past decade; meteorologists warn that a further drop to 6°C is possible over the next two days with chilly winds.
Bengaluru and the North Karnataka region brace for severe cold wave conditions as the Meteorological Department continues issuing critical weather alerts across the state on Monday, December 15, 2025. Bengaluru experiences a persistent cold spell with temperatures dipping significantly over recent days, creating unusually chilly nights, while mornings see heavy dew accumulation and clear skies dominating the forecast. The Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for nine North Karnataka districts, including Kalaburgi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Haveri, Yadgir, Dharwad, and Koppal, due to the intensity of the cold wave conditions.
Residents across both Bengaluru city and North Karnataka are advised to take comprehensive precautions during the extended cold spell, with particular emphasis on vulnerable populations, including elderly persons, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions. The city records temperatures ranging between 14°C and 25°C with humidity around 59 percent and wind speeds of 16 km/h, creating uncomfortable conditions, particularly during early morning and late evening hours.
Temperature Drop and Record-Breaking Cold
North Karnataka is experiencing record-breaking cold wave conditions, with the lowest temperatures observed in the past decade affecting multiple districts across the region. Vijayapura and Yadgir districts recorded the most extreme temperature readings, with Vijayapura registering 7°C, marking the second-lowest reading in the past ten years. This 7°C reading in Vijayapura compares to the previous record low of 6.5°C recorded in 2023, demonstrating the intensity of the current cold wave.
Meteorologists have issued forecasts warning that temperatures may drop even further to 6°C over the next two days, accompanied by chilly winds that will significantly affect daily life and outdoor activities across the affected regions. The cold wave conditions persist despite the calendar date being mid-December, with early morning temperatures creating frosting on vegetation and creating hazardous road conditions in affected areas.
Extended Forecast and Duration
The cold wave is expected to persist throughout the coming days, with no significant temperature improvement anticipated in the immediate forecast period. Bengaluru will maintain temperatures in the 14–25°C range with continuous clear skies, while North Karnataka faces even more severe conditions with minimum temperatures hovering near freezing or below in several districts.
Wind speeds averaging 16 km/h in Bengaluru and variable winds in North Karnataka will continue creating wind-chill effects that make actual temperatures feel considerably colder than recorded values. Residents should prepare for an extended duration of cold weather and ensure adequate heating arrangements, warm clothing supplies, and medical preparedness through the cold wave period.