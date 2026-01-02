J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

Jammu and Kashmir Police launched an enquiry after a cricketer wore a helmet of Palestinian flag during a private tournament match .
The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association distanced itself from the tournament.
It stated that the match was a privately organised event and not recognised by the association.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday ordered a preliminary enquiry after a cricketer from south Kashmir was seen wearing a helmet bearing the Palestinian flag during a match in a private cricket tournament in Jammu, a police spokesperson said.
Videos and photographs of the cricketer, Furqan Ul Haq, were shared widely on social media after he was spotted displaying the flag on his helmet during a match of the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League on Thursday.
"Yesterday, a video circulating on social media showed a cricket player, Furqan Ul Haq, resident of Tangipuna, Pulwama, playing cricket at K C Door in Muthi, while displaying a Palestine logo on his helmet," the spokesperson said.
He added that, given the "sensitivity of the matter and its potential public order implications", a 14-day preliminary enquiry under Section 173(3) of the BNSS has been initiated at the Domana police station to establish the facts, the individual’s intent and background, and to examine "any possible linkages".
The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association said it has no role, engagement or association with the tournament, stating that it is a private event and not recognised by the association.
This is the second cricket league in the Union Territory to face controversy, following the collapse of the privately run Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL). Its organisers allegedly fled Srinagar on November 1 after duping players, officials, broadcasters and hoteliers.
The IHPL, which started on October 25 at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium and featured international players such as Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill and Thisara Perera, folded after just 12 of the 27 scheduled matches. Around 60 cricketers — including former India players Praveen Kumar, Iqbal Abdullah and Parvez Rasool — along with umpires and staff, were left stranded. Brigadier Anil Gupta, the official in charge of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), said the league was privately organised.
“The JKCA has nothing to do with this tournament. It is a privately organised event which involves local players, and strangely, even spectators are not allowed. The incident was brought to our attention, but it is being handled by the local police. They will take necessary action because it is not under our jurisdiction,” he said.
(with inputs from The Indian Express and PTI)