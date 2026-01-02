J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

Police said the enquiry was ordered in view of the “sensitivity of the matter and its potential public order implications” and is being conducted at the Domana police station.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field
Furqan Ul Haq, a cricketer from south Kashmir was seen wearing a helmet bearing the Palestinian flag Photo: | X |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jammu and Kashmir Police launched an enquiry after a cricketer wore a helmet of Palestinian flag during a private tournament match .

  • The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association distanced itself from the tournament.

  • It stated that the match was a privately organised event and not recognised by the association.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday ordered a preliminary enquiry after a cricketer from south Kashmir was seen wearing a helmet bearing the Palestinian flag during a match in a private cricket tournament in Jammu, a police spokesperson said.

Videos and photographs of the cricketer, Furqan Ul Haq, were shared widely on social media after he was spotted displaying the flag on his helmet during a match of the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League on Thursday.

"Yesterday, a video circulating on social media showed a cricket player, Furqan Ul Haq, resident of Tangipuna, Pulwama, playing cricket at K C Door in Muthi, while displaying a Palestine logo on his helmet," the spokesperson said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police stop Bajrang Dal activists during a protest against the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), in Jammu, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025  - PTI
Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

BY Ishfaq Naseem

He added that, given the "sensitivity of the matter and its potential public order implications", a 14-day preliminary enquiry under Section 173(3) of the BNSS has been initiated at the Domana police station to establish the facts, the individual’s intent and background, and to examine "any possible linkages".

The tournament began on December 29 in Jammu.

Related Content
Related Content

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association said it has no role, engagement or association with the tournament, stating that it is a private event and not recognised by the association.

This is the second cricket league in the Union Territory to face controversy, following the collapse of the privately run Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL). Its organisers allegedly fled Srinagar on November 1 after duping players, officials, broadcasters and hoteliers.

The IHPL, which started on October 25 at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium and featured international players such as Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill and Thisara Perera, folded after just 12 of the 27 scheduled matches. Around 60 cricketers — including former India players Praveen Kumar, Iqbal Abdullah and Parvez Rasool — along with umpires and staff, were left stranded. Brigadier Anil Gupta, the official in charge of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), said the league was privately organised.

“The JKCA has nothing to do with this tournament. It is a privately organised event which involves local players, and strangely, even spectators are not allowed. The incident was brought to our attention, but it is being handled by the local police. They will take necessary action because it is not under our jurisdiction,” he said.

(with inputs from The Indian Express and PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Five Indian Cricketers Who Could Announce International Retirement In 2026

  3. Usman Khawaja Says ‘Don’t Gaslight Me’ As He Calls Out Racial Stereotyping In Cricket

  4. Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

  5. India Vs New Zealand ODIs 2026 Team Selection: Will Weak Vijay Hazare Show Condemn Rishabh Pant?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  2. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  3. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  4. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  5. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  4. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

  5. Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

Entertainment News

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  2. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  3. Bulgaria Joins Eurozone As Euro Replaces Lev In Phased Currency Transition

  4. Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

  5. Russia Releases Chilling Video Of Alleged Drone Wreckage

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism