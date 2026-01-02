Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

At least 10 deaths reported in Indore after sewage-contaminated drinking water triggered a diarrhoea outbreak.
Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government of negligence and administrative failure.
Officials confirmed a pipeline leak near a toilet site as the source of contamination, affecting over 1,400 people.
At least 10 people have died in Indore after allegedly consuming sewage-contaminated drinking water, triggering a political row with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government of negligence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent when the poor die, according to PTI.
Targeting what he called the BJP’s “double-engine” government, Gandhi said the state had turned into an epicentre of misgovernance, citing a series of deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups, poor hygiene in government hospitals, and now unsafe drinking water. In a post on X in Hindi, he said, “Not water, but poison was distributed in Indore, and the administration remained in deep slumber.”
“Every home is filled with mourning, the poor are helpless — and on top of that, BJP leaders are making arrogant statements. Those who lost their lives and livelihoods needed solace; the government offered arrogance,” Gandhi said.
The remarks came amid controversy sparked by senior BJP leader and cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who used an objectionable word — “ghanta” (loosely translating to nonsense) — on camera while responding to a television journalist’s question on the incident. The comment drew criticism from the opposition as public anger mounted over the handling of the crisis, PTI reported.
Raising a series of questions, Gandhi asked why repeated complaints about dirty and foul-smelling water were ignored. “How did sewage get mixed with the drinking water? Why wasn’t the supply stopped in time? When will action be taken against the responsible officers and leaders?” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.
“These aren’t trivial questions — they demand accountability. Clean water isn’t a favour, it’s a right to life. And the BJP’s double engine government, its negligent administration, and insensitive leadership are solely responsible for the destruction of this right,” he added.
“Madhya Pradesh has now become the epicentre of misgovernance — deaths from cough syrup, rats killing children in government hospitals, and now deaths from drinking sewage-contaminated water. And whenever the poor die, Modi ji remains silent, as always,” Gandhi alleged.
Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said on Friday that information received so far pointed to 10 deaths caused by a diarrhoea outbreak linked to contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of the city. However, residents have claimed that at least 14 people, including a six-month-old infant, have died. The health department has not confirmed the higher figure, according to PTI.
Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said laboratory tests conducted at a city medical college confirmed that drinking water in the locality had been contaminated due to a pipeline leakage. He did not disclose the detailed findings of the report, PTI reported, while administrative officials have also avoided providing clear information.
Officials said the leakage was detected in the main drinking water supply pipeline near a police outpost in Bhagirathpura, at a spot where a toilet has been constructed. They claimed sewage entered the pipeline through the leak, contaminating the water supply.
Over the past nine days, more than 1,400 residents of Bhagirathpura have been affected by vomiting and diarrhoea, underscoring the scale of the public health crisis now confronting the city, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)