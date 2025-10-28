Bengaluru Weather: Flash Flood Alert Amid Cyclone Montha; Yellow Alert Issued

Cyclone Montha is intensifying ahead of its landfall near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, on the evening or night of October 28, 2025, with wind speeds of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. As the severe cyclonic storm approaches, Bengaluru and neighboring Karnataka districts face low to moderate flash flood risks, particularly in low-lying areas and watersheds. The India Meteorological Department has issued yellow alerts, predicting light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms across multiple districts, including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and Kolar.