Bengaluru Weather: Flash Flood Alert Amid Cyclone Montha; Yellow Alert Issued

Cyclone Montha is set to make landfall near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, on October 28, 2025, with wind speeds up to 110 kmph. The IMD has issued yellow alerts for Bengaluru and nearby Karnataka districts, warning of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and possible flash floods in low-lying areas.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Bengaluru Weather Alert
Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Summary
  • Yellow alert for Bengaluru Urban, Rural, Kolar, and Ramanagar districts on October 28

  • Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms with isolated heavy showers expected.

  • Flash flood risk in the low-lying areas of South Interior Karnataka

  • Maximum temperature at 26.5°C; wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph along the coast

Cyclone Montha is intensifying ahead of its landfall near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, on the evening or night of October 28, 2025, with wind speeds of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. As the severe cyclonic storm approaches, Bengaluru and neighboring Karnataka districts face low to moderate flash flood risks, particularly in low-lying areas and watersheds. The India Meteorological Department has issued yellow alerts, predicting light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms across multiple districts, including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and Kolar.

Cyclone Montha Path and Landfall

Cyclone Montha was centered near latitude 14°N and longitude 83.5°E on October 27 at 11:30 PM, approximately 280 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 360 km south-southeast of Kakinada, and 410 km south of Visakhapatnam. The severe cyclonic storm is set to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada during the evening or night of October 28, about 200 km from Odisha's Malkangiri.​

Cyclone Montha To Cross Andhra Coast Today, Heavy Rain Expected

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Bengaluru Weather Today and Rainfall Forecast

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru on October 28, predicting light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms at many places with isolated heavy rainfall over coastal, Malnad, and south interior Karnataka. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, and other districts. Bengaluru International Airport monitoring station recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5°C, marking a 2.7°C departure from normal.​

Flash Flood Alert for Bengaluru

The IMD has warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in low-lying areas, a few watersheds, and their neighborhoods. Bangalore Rural, Bangalore Urban, Kolar, and Ramanagar districts face particular risk. Several low-lying areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are also vulnerable to flash floods.​

What Causes Floods? Exploring Prevention, Preparedness, and Response

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Wind Speed and Weather Conditions

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph is expected along and off the Karnataka coasts. The maximum wind speed of 60 kmph is expected to significantly affect several districts. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in coastal Karnataka today.​

Regional Impact

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka on October 28, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh till October 30. The IMD has issued weather alerts for various districts expecting a significant Cyclone Montha impact.

