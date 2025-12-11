Weather Today: Hyderabad, Pune, Nasik, Bhopal on Cold Wave Alert as IMD Warns of Temperature Drop

The India Meteorological Department has issued a comprehensive cold wave alert across multiple states on December 11, 2025, with major cities including Hyderabad, Pune, Nasik, and Bhopal placed on yellow alert status. An orange alert for intense fog has been issued for Uttar Pradesh, the highest level of warning for fog conditions, while yellow alerts for cold wave remain in effect across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha. The cold wave conditions are expected to persist through December 13, 2025, driven by a trough in westerlies positioned along 86°E longitude, bringing significant temperature drops across central, eastern, and northern peninsular India.