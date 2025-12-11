Weather Today: Hyderabad, Pune, Nasik, Bhopal on Cold Wave Alert as IMD Warns of Temperature Drop

IMD issued an orange alert for Uttar Pradesh (intense fog) and yellow alerts for MP, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha on December 11, 2025.
Dense fog warnings for Assam, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Uttarakhand; drivers advised to use low beams, reduce speed.
Cold wave to persist through December 13 over central, eastern, and northern peninsular India; minimum temps 1.6–3°C below normal.
Telangana has 7 districts on orange alert and 11 on yellow; Maharashtra has 17 districts affected; a fresh Western Disturbance is expected from December 13.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a comprehensive cold wave alert across multiple states on December 11, 2025, with major cities including Hyderabad, Pune, Nasik, and Bhopal placed on yellow alert status. An orange alert for intense fog has been issued for Uttar Pradesh, the highest level of warning for fog conditions, while yellow alerts for cold wave remain in effect across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha. The cold wave conditions are expected to persist through December 13, 2025, driven by a trough in westerlies positioned along 86°E longitude, bringing significant temperature drops across central, eastern, and northern peninsular India.
State-by-State Cold Wave Status
Uttar Pradesh: Orange alert issued for intense fog with visibility reduced to 50–200 metres during morning hours; residents and commuters advised to exercise extreme caution.
Madhya Pradesh: Yellow alert for cold wave; affected districts include Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Indore, and Shajapur, all experiencing below-normal minimum temperatures.
Maharashtra: Yellow alert for 17 districts, including major cities Pune and Nasik, along with Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Sholapur, and Aurangabad, with a gradual temperature drop of 2–3°C expected over the next two days.
Telangana: Orange alert for 7 districts (Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy) and yellow alert for 11 districts, including the state capital Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, and others.
Karnataka: Yellow alert for 8 districts, including Belagavi, Bagalkote, Bidar, Vijayapura, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Yadgiri, and Dharwad, in the northern parts of the state.
Odisha: Yellow alert for districts including Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Angul, and Dhenkanal, with isolated cold wave conditions expected through December 12–13.
Temperature Trends and Meteorological Analysis
Minimum temperatures have plummeted significantly below normal across vast regions of India, with mercury drops of 1.6–3°C recorded in Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Mizoram. Maharashtra is bracing for a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2–3°C over the next two days, followed by a subsequent rise of 2–3°C thereafter. The underlying meteorological pattern is a trough in westerlies, which is channeling cold northwesterly winds across the affected regions, creating conditions conducive to fog formation and sustained cold wave conditions.
Forecast and Expected Changes
The cold wave conditions are very likely to continue prevailing at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, and north interior Odisha during December 11–13, 2025. West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh are expected to experience cold wave conditions specifically on December 11–12. A fresh but feeble Western Disturbance is predicted to influence the western Himalayan region from December 13, 2025, potentially bringing a temporary moderation in cold wave intensity, though temperatures are likely to remain below normal through mid-December.