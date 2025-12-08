Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave Alert: Kanpur Drops to 4.2°C, Severe Cold from December 8

Temperature Forecast and Regional Variations

Daytime temperatures in Uttar Pradesh range between 23–26°C, with Kanpur recording a maximum of 26.6°C on December 5. However, the nights are exceptionally cold, and the wind chill from northwesterly winds is making the cold feel more severe. The IMD forecasts that minimum temperatures may rise by 2–3°C over the next three days due to a change in wind direction, but this will be followed by another drop as a new Western Disturbance approaches. From December 8 onwards, severe cold conditions are expected to grip the state again as the disturbance brings moisture from the Arabian Sea, potentially causing temperature fluctuations.