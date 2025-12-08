Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave Alert: Kanpur Drops to 4.2°C, Severe Cold from December 8

Uttar Pradesh faces severe cold wave with Kanpur at 4.2°C, lowest since 2016. Most districts below 10°C. IMD cold wave alerts active, dense fog warnings for multiple states. Western Disturbance brings icy winds; severe cold from Dec 8. Cold wave to persist 4–5 days; temps may rise briefly before dropping again.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert
| Photo-PTI
Summary
  • Uttar Pradesh is under a severe cold wave, with Kanpur recording 4.2°C on December 5, 2025—the lowest since 2016 and 6.1°C below normal.​

  • Most districts have dropped below 10°C: Muzaffarnagar (5.4°C), Etawah (5.4°C), Bareilly (5.9°C), Meerut (6.2°C), and Lucknow at 7.8°C.​

  • IMD has issued cold wave alerts for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and northwest Jharkhand, with dense fog warnings for Assam, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha.​

  • A Western Disturbance over the Himalayas is channeling icy northwesterly winds into UP; severe cold conditions are forecast from December 8 onwards.​

Uttar Pradesh is experiencing a severe cold wave, with temperatures plummeting to levels not seen in nearly a decade. On December 5, 2025, Kanpur recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2°C, marking the coldest day in the city since 2016 and 6.1°C below the seasonal normal. The biting cold has forced residents to rely on heaters and bonfires to stay warm, especially at night. Most districts across the state have seen minimum temperatures drop below 10°C, including Muzaffarnagar (5.4°C), Etawah (5.4°C), Bareilly (5.9°C), Meerut (6.2°C), and Lucknow at 7.8°C.

Uttar Pradesh: IMD Alerts and Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for several northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and northwest Jharkhand, with conditions expected to persist on December 6 and 7. Dense fog warnings have been issued for isolated pockets in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha during early morning hours. While no dense fog alert is currently in place for Uttar Pradesh, shallow to moderate fog is likely in the mornings, particularly in western districts such as Agra, Aligarh, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur.​

Temperature Forecast and Regional Variations

Daytime temperatures in Uttar Pradesh range between 23–26°C, with Kanpur recording a maximum of 26.6°C on December 5. However, the nights are exceptionally cold, and the wind chill from northwesterly winds is making the cold feel more severe. The IMD forecasts that minimum temperatures may rise by 2–3°C over the next three days due to a change in wind direction, but this will be followed by another drop as a new Western Disturbance approaches. From December 8 onwards, severe cold conditions are expected to grip the state again as the disturbance brings moisture from the Arabian Sea, potentially causing temperature fluctuations.

Precautions and Health Advisories

Residents, especially in low-lying and rural areas, should wear warm clothing and avoid prolonged exposure to the cold, particularly during early morning and late evening hours. Farmers are advised to protect rabi crops such as wheat and mustard from ground frost by covering them with tarpaulin or straw. Livestock should be kept in sheltered areas with adequate fodder and water. Commuters should exercise caution while driving through fog-affected regions, and vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, should limit outdoor activities during peak cold hours.

