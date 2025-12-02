Uttar Pradesh December Weather: Cold Wave Alert as Temperatures Set to Drop Further

Uttar Pradesh December weather forecast: IMD warns of 2–4°C temperature drop; cold wave likely across several districts.
UP temperature today: Minimum temperatures range 10–12°C; Meerut, Bareilly record 5–7°C in the western belt.
Cold wave in Uttar Pradesh: Fog during early mornings; dry weather expected through December 2–3.
IMD weather alert: Additional 4–5 cold wave days expected this winter; health risks for vulnerable groups.
The Uttar Pradesh weather update for December 2025 confirms a significant drop in mercury levels as winter intensifies across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for several districts, warning that minimum temperatures will fall by 2–4°C over the coming days. This marks the onset of one of the harshest early December cold spells in recent years. Western UP cities like Meerut and Bareilly have already recorded temperatures as low as 5.2°C and 6.6°C, respectively, while Lucknow and Kanpur are hovering around 10–12°C.
The IMD weather forecast for Uttar Pradesh predicts dry weather with clear skies during the day but biting cold during mornings and nights. Fog is also expected to settle in parts of the state, reducing visibility during early hours and affecting highway travel. Health experts advise residents, especially children and the elderly, to take precautions against the sudden chill.
Temperature Drop and Cold Wave Conditions
The Uttar Pradesh temperature in December has started dipping sharply as northwesterly winds sweep across the plains. According to the Met department, minimum temperatures in Lucknow recorded 10.6°C on Monday, nearly 1.5°C below normal, while Agra is expected to witness a further 3–4°C drop by December 3. Western and central districts, including Meerut, Bareilly, and Kanpur, are bearing the brunt of the cold wave, with night temperatures already touching 5–8°C. The weather in Uttar Pradesh today will remain dry with mild sunshine during the day, but nights will turn progressively colder. The IMD forecasts that this cold spell will persist until at least December 7, with the state potentially experiencing 4–5 additional cold wave days this winter compared to normal years.
Fog Alert and Health Advisory
Alongside the plunging temperatures, fog is emerging as a significant concern. The Uttar Pradesh weather alert issued by the IMD warns of shallow to moderate fog during early morning hours, particularly in western districts like Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur. Visibility on highways and expressways could drop to dangerously low levels, making travel hazardous during late night and dawn hours. Health officials have cautioned that the sudden temperature drop increases the risk of cold-related illnesses, including respiratory infections. Residents are advised to wear warm clothing, keep children and elderly individuals protected, and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during peak cold hours.