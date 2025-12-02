Uttar Pradesh December Weather: Cold Wave Alert as Temperatures Set to Drop Further

Uttar Pradesh faces a harsh December with cold wave conditions intensifying. Temperatures drop to 5–7°C in western districts; fog is expected. IMD warns of additional cold days ahead.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
cold wave imd weather forecast
Photo: | Phoot: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Uttar Pradesh December weather forecast: IMD warns of 2–4°C temperature drop; cold wave likely across several districts.

  • UP temperature today: Minimum temperatures range 10–12°C; Meerut, Bareilly record 5–7°C in the western belt.

  • Cold wave in Uttar Pradesh: Fog during early mornings; dry weather expected through December 2–3.

  • IMD weather alert: Additional 4–5 cold wave days expected this winter; health risks for vulnerable groups.

The Uttar Pradesh weather update for December 2025 confirms a significant drop in mercury levels as winter intensifies across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for several districts, warning that minimum temperatures will fall by 2–4°C over the coming days. This marks the onset of one of the harshest early December cold spells in recent years. Western UP cities like Meerut and Bareilly have already recorded temperatures as low as 5.2°C and 6.6°C, respectively, while Lucknow and Kanpur are hovering around 10–12°C.

The IMD weather forecast for Uttar Pradesh predicts dry weather with clear skies during the day but biting cold during mornings and nights. Fog is also expected to settle in parts of the state, reducing visibility during early hours and affecting highway travel. Health experts advise residents, especially children and the elderly, to take precautions against the sudden chill.

Temperature Drop and Cold Wave Conditions

The Uttar Pradesh temperature in December has started dipping sharply as northwesterly winds sweep across the plains. According to the Met department, minimum temperatures in Lucknow recorded 10.6°C on Monday, nearly 1.5°C below normal, while Agra is expected to witness a further 3–4°C drop by December 3. Western and central districts, including Meerut, Bareilly, and Kanpur, are bearing the brunt of the cold wave, with night temperatures already touching 5–8°C. The weather in Uttar Pradesh today will remain dry with mild sunshine during the day, but nights will turn progressively colder. The IMD forecasts that this cold spell will persist until at least December 7, with the state potentially experiencing 4–5 additional cold wave days this winter compared to normal years.

Related Content
Related Content
null - | Photo- PTI
Punjab and Haryana Weather Update: Cold Wave Alert Issued Amid Severe Air Quality Crisis

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Fog Alert and Health Advisory

Alongside the plunging temperatures, fog is emerging as a significant concern. The Uttar Pradesh weather alert issued by the IMD warns of shallow to moderate fog during early morning hours, particularly in western districts like Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur. Visibility on highways and expressways could drop to dangerously low levels, making travel hazardous during late night and dawn hours. Health officials have cautioned that the sudden temperature drop increases the risk of cold-related illnesses, including respiratory infections. Residents are advised to wear warm clothing, keep children and elderly individuals protected, and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during peak cold hours.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  5. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution