Uttar Pradesh December Weather: Cold Wave Alert as Temperatures Set to Drop Further

Temperature Drop and Cold Wave Conditions

The Uttar Pradesh temperature in December has started dipping sharply as northwesterly winds sweep across the plains. According to the Met department, minimum temperatures in Lucknow recorded 10.6°C on Monday, nearly 1.5°C below normal, while Agra is expected to witness a further 3–4°C drop by December 3. Western and central districts, including Meerut, Bareilly, and Kanpur, are bearing the brunt of the cold wave, with night temperatures already touching 5–8°C. The weather in Uttar Pradesh today will remain dry with mild sunshine during the day, but nights will turn progressively colder. The IMD forecasts that this cold spell will persist until at least December 7, with the state potentially experiencing 4–5 additional cold wave days this winter compared to normal years.