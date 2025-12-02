Punjab and Haryana Weather Update: Cold Wave Alert Issued Amid Severe Air Quality Crisis

Punjab and Haryana weather update for December 2, 2025, signals the onset of a harsh winter phase as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a cold wave alert for both states from December 2 to 6. Residents are bracing for a sharp drop in temperatures, with night readings expected to plunge to 4-5°C in several districts. Hisar in Haryana has already recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature of 3.5°C, marking a significant early December chill. Adding to the discomfort, Punjab AQI today and Haryana air quality remain in the "Severe" category, with several areas touching hazardous levels. The combination of bone-chilling cold, stagnant winds, and toxic smog is creating challenging conditions for commuters, farmers, and vulnerable populations across both states.