Punjab and Haryana Weather Update: Cold Wave Alert Issued Amid Severe Air Quality Crisis

Cold wave grips Punjab and Haryana as IMD issues alert for Dec 2-6. Hisar records season's lowest at 3.5°C. Air quality severe across both states; Faridabad AQI near 500. Fog likely in mornings.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
cold wave in punjab and haryana
| Photo- PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IMD weather alert: Cold wave conditions likely in Punjab and Haryana from December 2-6; Hisar records season's lowest at 3.5°C.

  • Punjab AQI today hits 231 (Severe); peaked at 311 (Hazardous) in morning hours. Haryana air quality is at 289 (Severe), with Faridabad touching 494.

  • Punjab weather forecast: Night temperatures expected to drop to 4-5°C; shallow to moderate fog likely during early mornings.

  • Haryana temperature forecast: Minimums between 5-8°C through the week; maximum temperatures settling around 20-25°C.

Punjab and Haryana weather update for December 2, 2025, signals the onset of a harsh winter phase as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a cold wave alert for both states from December 2 to 6. Residents are bracing for a sharp drop in temperatures, with night readings expected to plunge to 4-5°C in several districts. Hisar in Haryana has already recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature of 3.5°C, marking a significant early December chill. Adding to the discomfort, Punjab AQI today and Haryana air quality remain in the "Severe" category, with several areas touching hazardous levels. The combination of bone-chilling cold, stagnant winds, and toxic smog is creating challenging conditions for commuters, farmers, and vulnerable populations across both states.

Temperature Trends and Cold Wave Warning

The IMD weather forecast for Haryana and Punjab highlights a steady decline in mercury levels over the coming week. Hisar's 3.5°C reading on December 1 is indicative of the cold wave conditions beginning to grip the region. According to the Agrometeorological Department in Hisar, night temperatures will continue to fall sharply between December 1 and 3, driven by northwesterly winds sweeping across the plains.

In Haryana, daytime maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 20-25°C, while minimums could dip to 4-5°C in districts like Hisar, Sirsa, and Ambala. Faridabad recorded a maximum of 27.2°C, but nights remain significantly colder. In Punjab, similar trends are expected, with cities like Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bathinda likely to experience minimums in the 5-7°C range. The IMD has advised farmers to take precautionary measures to protect crops from frost damage, particularly in the Malwa and Majha regions.

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
School Holidays Today: Check State-Wise Updates for December 2, 2025

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Fog Alert and Visibility Concerns

Shallow to moderate fog is expected during early morning hours across both states, reducing visibility to 200-500 meters in isolated pockets. The Punjab weather alert and Haryana weather alert indicate that fog conditions may intensify by December 3-4, particularly in the Doaba region of Punjab and the Ambala-Kurukshetra belt in Haryana.

Commuters are advised to exercise caution on major highways, including NH-44 and NH-1, where reduced visibility can lead to accidents. Flight and train schedules from Chandigarh and Amritsar airports may also face disruptions during peak fog hours.​

Air Quality Crisis: Severe to Hazardous Levels

The Punjab AQI today stands at 231 (Severe), with levels peaking at 311 (Hazardous) during morning hours. Major cities like Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Patiala are reporting PM2.5 concentrations exceeding 150 µg/m³, well above safe limits.

Haryana air quality paints an even grimmer picture. The state's average AQI is 289 (Severe), with Faridabad recording an alarming 494—teetering on the edge of the hazardous bracket. Gurugram is at 343 (Very Poor), while Ambala logged an AQI of 200. The combination of vehicular emissions, industrial activity, and temperature inversion is trapping pollutants close to the surface, exacerbating respiratory issues among residents. Health officials have recommended limiting outdoor activities, especially during early morning and late evening hours, and using N95 masks for protection.

null - null
Delhi Weather Update: Capital Under Yellow Alert as Fog Thickens and Pollution Surges

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Punjab & Haryana Weather: Weekly Outlook

The weather in Haryana and Punjab today will remain dry with clear skies during the day. However, nights will turn progressively colder, with the IMD predicting no significant relief until December 7. Slight warming may occur mid-week, but fog and smog conditions are expected to persist, keeping visibility and air quality concerns active.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  5. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution