Punjab and Haryana Weather Update: Cold Wave Alert Issued Amid Severe Air Quality Crisis

IMD weather alert: Cold wave conditions likely in Punjab and Haryana from December 2-6; Hisar records season's lowest at 3.5°C.
Punjab AQI today hits 231 (Severe); peaked at 311 (Hazardous) in morning hours. Haryana air quality is at 289 (Severe), with Faridabad touching 494.
Punjab weather forecast: Night temperatures expected to drop to 4-5°C; shallow to moderate fog likely during early mornings.
Haryana temperature forecast: Minimums between 5-8°C through the week; maximum temperatures settling around 20-25°C.
Punjab and Haryana weather update for December 2, 2025, signals the onset of a harsh winter phase as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a cold wave alert for both states from December 2 to 6. Residents are bracing for a sharp drop in temperatures, with night readings expected to plunge to 4-5°C in several districts. Hisar in Haryana has already recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature of 3.5°C, marking a significant early December chill. Adding to the discomfort, Punjab AQI today and Haryana air quality remain in the "Severe" category, with several areas touching hazardous levels. The combination of bone-chilling cold, stagnant winds, and toxic smog is creating challenging conditions for commuters, farmers, and vulnerable populations across both states.
Temperature Trends and Cold Wave Warning
The IMD weather forecast for Haryana and Punjab highlights a steady decline in mercury levels over the coming week. Hisar's 3.5°C reading on December 1 is indicative of the cold wave conditions beginning to grip the region. According to the Agrometeorological Department in Hisar, night temperatures will continue to fall sharply between December 1 and 3, driven by northwesterly winds sweeping across the plains.
In Haryana, daytime maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 20-25°C, while minimums could dip to 4-5°C in districts like Hisar, Sirsa, and Ambala. Faridabad recorded a maximum of 27.2°C, but nights remain significantly colder. In Punjab, similar trends are expected, with cities like Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bathinda likely to experience minimums in the 5-7°C range. The IMD has advised farmers to take precautionary measures to protect crops from frost damage, particularly in the Malwa and Majha regions.
Fog Alert and Visibility Concerns
Shallow to moderate fog is expected during early morning hours across both states, reducing visibility to 200-500 meters in isolated pockets. The Punjab weather alert and Haryana weather alert indicate that fog conditions may intensify by December 3-4, particularly in the Doaba region of Punjab and the Ambala-Kurukshetra belt in Haryana.
Commuters are advised to exercise caution on major highways, including NH-44 and NH-1, where reduced visibility can lead to accidents. Flight and train schedules from Chandigarh and Amritsar airports may also face disruptions during peak fog hours.
Air Quality Crisis: Severe to Hazardous Levels
The Punjab AQI today stands at 231 (Severe), with levels peaking at 311 (Hazardous) during morning hours. Major cities like Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Patiala are reporting PM2.5 concentrations exceeding 150 µg/m³, well above safe limits.
Haryana air quality paints an even grimmer picture. The state's average AQI is 289 (Severe), with Faridabad recording an alarming 494—teetering on the edge of the hazardous bracket. Gurugram is at 343 (Very Poor), while Ambala logged an AQI of 200. The combination of vehicular emissions, industrial activity, and temperature inversion is trapping pollutants close to the surface, exacerbating respiratory issues among residents. Health officials have recommended limiting outdoor activities, especially during early morning and late evening hours, and using N95 masks for protection.
Punjab & Haryana Weather: Weekly Outlook
The weather in Haryana and Punjab today will remain dry with clear skies during the day. However, nights will turn progressively colder, with the IMD predicting no significant relief until December 7. Slight warming may occur mid-week, but fog and smog conditions are expected to persist, keeping visibility and air quality concerns active.