Delhi BJP Government Ends 2025 With Mixed Record On Poll Promises

The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, in which the BJP promised to provide economically disadvantaged women with a monthly aid of Rs 2,500, is one of the most keenly monitored promises.



The city's citizens still yearn for LPG cylinders, which cost Rs 500 and come with two free refills every year between Holi and Diwali.



The Gupta administration placed a strong emphasis on governance outreach from the moment it took office.



At her official residence, Mukhyamantri Jan Sewa Sadan, the chief minister personally oversaw weekly Jan Sunwai programs, which she positioned as a forum to address citizen complaints.