Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Wreaks Havoc with Rain and Snowfall Expected

Himachal Pradesh braces for a severe cold wave with Western Disturbance triggering rain and snowfall alert from December 15–18. High-altitude areas received snow. Temperatures drop to 0–3°C. Dense fog is expected in the lower hills. Multiple districts are on a weather alert.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Himachal Pradesh Weather Update
| Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Himachal Pradesh weather alert: cold wave wreaks havoc across state; Western Disturbance triggers rain/snowfall warning December 15–18, 2025.​

  • High-altitude areas, including Rohtang Pass and Manali, received moderate to heavy snowfall; the Manali-Leh road closed; Shimla temperatures were 3–18°C with freezing nights.​

  • IMD forecasts deteriorating weather; dense fog likely in the lower hills; upper altitude regions face heavy snowfall; and avalanche risks in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.​

  • Cold wave conditions persist with temperatures 0–5°C at many places; Western Disturbance axis affects the western Himalayan region until December 18, 2025.

Himachal Pradesh faces a severe cold wave crisis with fresh meteorological disruptions expected to intensify weather conditions across the state from December 15–18, 2025. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued critical weather alerts warning of deteriorating conditions as a Western Disturbance moves toward the western Himalayan region, bringing widespread rain and snowfall possibilities. High-altitude areas, including Rohtang Pass near Manali, have already received moderate to heavy snowfall, forcing the closure of the Manali-Leh road beyond Darcha due to hazardous conditions.

Lower and mid-hill regions, including Shimla, face bitter cold temperatures ranging from 0–3°C minimum and 13–18°C maximum, combined with dense fog expected during early morning hours, creating treacherous travel conditions. The state has received nearly 90 percent below-normal rainfall this winter season, though the approaching Western Disturbance may bring much-needed precipitation.

Cold Wave Conditions and Temperature Warnings

Cold wave wreaks havoc across all districts of Himachal Pradesh, with temperatures plummeting to freezing or sub-freezing levels in high-altitude areas. The High Hills region experiences the most severe conditions, with minimum temperatures dropping to 0–5°C while maximum temperatures remain 8–12°C, creating dangerous wind-chill factors increasing cold-related health risks. Lower-hills regions, including Shimla district, face minimum temperatures around 3°C with maximum 13–18°C, requiring heavy winter clothing and precautions. Tribal regions, including Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, and Sirmaur districts, have already witnessed extreme cold with temperatures ranging from 5–10°C at many places.

Rain and Snowfall Alert for December 15–18

A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the western Himalayan region from December 17 onwards, bringing light rain and snowfall across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and surrounding regions. Precipitation intensity will vary from light showers in lower areas to moderate to heavy snow in high-altitude regions above 2,500 meters. Upper altitude areas, including Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur already recorded the first significant snowfall, with highways becoming impassable for regular traffic. Shimla and lower-hill districts will experience light to moderate rainfall during the period, with dense fog likely at isolated places in the lower hills regions during early morning hours, when visibility may reduce drastically.

