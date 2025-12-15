Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Wreaks Havoc with Rain and Snowfall Expected

Rain and Snowfall Alert for December 15–18

A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the western Himalayan region from December 17 onwards, bringing light rain and snowfall across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and surrounding regions. Precipitation intensity will vary from light showers in lower areas to moderate to heavy snow in high-altitude regions above 2,500 meters. Upper altitude areas, including Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur already recorded the first significant snowfall, with highways becoming impassable for regular traffic. Shimla and lower-hill districts will experience light to moderate rainfall during the period, with dense fog likely at isolated places in the lower hills regions during early morning hours, when visibility may reduce drastically.