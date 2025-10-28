Cyclone Montha To Cross Andhra Coast Today, Heavy Rain Expected

Cyclone Montha Landfall Timing and Path

As of 5:30 AM on October 28, Cyclonic Storm Montha was located approximately 350 km from Visakhapatnam and 300 km from Kakinada, moving north-northwestwards at 18 km/h. The IMD confirms the system has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and will cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28. The landfall process has begun, with coastal districts experiencing rain and strong gales. Waves up to 4.7 meters have been reported along the coast.​