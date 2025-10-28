Cyclone Montha To Cross Andhra Coast Today, Heavy Rain Expected

Cyclone Montha is set to make landfall near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, on October 28, 2025, as a severe cyclonic storm with winds up to 110 km/h. Red alerts issued for 13 districts; mass evacuations, train cancellations, and flight suspensions underway.

Cyclone
Cyclone Montha To Cross Andhra Coast Today, Heavy Rain Expected
  • Landfall expected near Kakinada on October 28 with 90-100 km/h winds

  • Red alert for 13 Andhra Pradesh coastal districts; 50,000 evacuated

  • 65 trains cancelled; all Vizag flights grounded on October 28

  • Extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm is forecast for coastal regions

Cyclone Montha is set to make landfall near Kakinada on the Andhra Pradesh coast during the evening or night of Tuesday, October 28, 2025, as a severe cyclonic storm. The India Meteorological Department has issued red alerts for 13 coastal districts, with wind speeds expected to reach 90-100 km/h and gusts up to 110 km/h. Massive evacuations are underway, with over 50,000 people moved to relief camps, while 65 trains and all flights from Visakhapatnam have been cancelled as precautionary measures.

Cyclone Montha Landfall Timing and Path

As of 5:30 AM on October 28, Cyclonic Storm Montha was located approximately 350 km from Visakhapatnam and 300 km from Kakinada, moving north-northwestwards at 18 km/h. The IMD confirms the system has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and will cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28. The landfall process has begun, with coastal districts experiencing rain and strong gales. Waves up to 4.7 meters have been reported along the coast.​

Chennai Rains: School Holiday Announced for October 28 Due to Cyclone Montha

Heavy Rain and Weather Alert

The IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm over coastal Andhra Pradesh from October 27-29. A storm surge of about one meter above astronomical tide is expected during landfall. Red alerts are active for Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore districts. Wind speeds of 90-100 km/h gusting to 110 km/h are forecast at landfall.​

IMD Weather Update: Rainfall Predicted in UP, MP, Chhattisgarh; Bihar, Jharkhand to Stay Dry

Evacuations and Transport Disruptions

Over 50,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps from low-lying areas. Railway authorities have cancelled 65 trains across coastal Andhra Pradesh from October 28-29. All IndiGo and Air India Express flights scheduled for October 28 at Visakhapatnam Airport have been cancelled. NDRF and SDRF teams are deployed for rescue operations. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to ensure an uninterrupted power and water supply. Prime Minister Modi assured full central support. Residents are urged to remain indoors and avoid coastal zones until the storm passes.

