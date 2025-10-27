Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Tracks Path, Landfall Time, and Emergency Measures for Coastal States

Cyclone Montha, the first major cyclonic storm of the 2025 post-monsoon season, is rapidly intensifying over the Bay of Bengal and poses a severe threat to India's eastern coast. The system originated as a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal on October 25, escalating into a deep depression by October 26 and strengthening into a cyclonic storm on Sunday. The name "Montha," meaning "beautiful" or "fragrant flower" in Thai, was contributed by Thailand to the WMO's North Indian Ocean cyclone naming list.​