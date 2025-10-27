Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Tracks Path, Landfall Time, and Emergency Measures for Coastal States

Cyclone Montha, the first major storm of the 2025 post-monsoon season, is rapidly intensifying over the Bay of Bengal. As of October 27, it lies east-southeast of Chennai and is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28, posing a serious threat to India’s eastern coast.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cyclone Montha
Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Tracks Path, Landfall Time, and Emergency Measures for Coastal States
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cyclone Montha to intensify into a severe storm; landfall near Kakinada on October 28 evening

  • Wind speeds of 90-100 km/h gusting to 110 km/h are expected at landfall

  • Red alert for 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh; orange alert for Odisha, Tamil Nadu

  • Over 50,000 people evacuated; schools closed in multiple states

Cyclone Montha, the first major cyclonic storm of the 2025 post-monsoon season, is rapidly intensifying over the Bay of Bengal and poses a severe threat to India's eastern coast. The system originated as a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal on October 25, escalating into a deep depression by October 26 and strengthening into a cyclonic storm on Sunday. The name "Montha," meaning "beautiful" or "fragrant flower" in Thai, was contributed by Thailand to the WMO's North Indian Ocean cyclone naming list.​

As of Monday, October 27, at 5:30 AM, Cyclone Montha was centered approximately 560 km east-southeast of Chennai, 620 km south-southeast of Kakinada, and 650 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam. The system is moving northwestwards at 15 km/h and is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28 morning.​

Cyclone Montha Path

The IMD forecasts Cyclone Montha will continue moving west-northwestwards over the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal before turning north-northwestwards. The cyclone will cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, centered around Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28, 2025. After landfall, the system will weaken while moving inland, with moisture-laden bands continuing to bring rain over Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha through October 30.​

Related Content
Related Content

Real-time tracking is available through IMD website, Cyclocane, Windy.com, and Zoom Earth, offering satellite imagery and hourly updates.​

Chennai Rains: - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Cyclone Montha: Rainfall Forecast and Wind Speed Predictions

At landfall, maximum sustained wind speeds will reach 90-100 km/h with gusts up to 110 km/h. Extremely heavy rainfall is forecast across multiple states from October 27-30. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh from October 26-30, Tamil Nadu from October 27-28, and Telangana from October 27-30. West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Bihar will witness light to moderate rainfall from October 29-31, with heavy rainfall at isolated places.​

Storm surge will raise water levels by 1-2 meters above astronomical tides near Kakinada. Squally winds reaching 40-60 km/h will commence on October 26, intensifying to 90-100 km/h during landfall.​

Cyclone Montha Impact Zones

Red alerts have been issued for 13 coastal Andhra Pradesh districts, including Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, and Krishna. Orange alerts cover southern Odisha districts, including Gajapati, Ganjam, and Malkangiri, plus Tamil Nadu's northern districts, including Chennai and Tiruvallur. West Bengal faces heavy rainfall from October 28-31 across South 24 Parganas, Medinipur, and Kolkata.​

Safety Tips and Emergency Measures

India has evacuated over 50,000 people to relief camps, with Odisha targeting zero casualties through proactive evacuations. Schools remain closed in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal until October 30. Complete fishing bans have been imposed from October 26-30.​

Residents should secure outdoor items, stock supplies including water, medicines, and batteries, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official weather updates. Disaster response teams, including NDRF and SDRF, are deployed at strategic locations.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round Two Day 3: Prithvi Shaw Hits Blazing Double Ton; J&K Hand Rajasthan Innings Defeat

  2. Shreyas Iyer In Sydney Hospital ICU After Internal Bleeding From Rib Cage Injury: Report

  3. India Tour Of Australia: Adam Zampa To Miss Start Of T20I Series, Tanveer Sangha Named Cover

  4. Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Ashes Opener In Perth, Steve Smith to Captain Australia

  5. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Points Table Final Standings And Semifinal Fixtures

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

  3. Andhra Bus Fire Accident: Bike-Borne Duo Were Drunk, Confirm Police

  4. 8,000 Zero-Enrolment Schools Employ 20,000 Teachers In India: Ministry Data

  5. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

  2. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  5. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

Latest Stories

  1. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  2. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’

  3. Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Tracks Path, Landfall Time, and Emergency Measures for Coastal States

  4. Ghatshila Bypoll: JMM’s All-Woman Team Led By Surajmoni Soren Takes On BJP’s Star Campaigners

  5. Congress Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

  6. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  7. Lazio Vs Juventus Highlights, Serie A 2025-26: Home Team Hold Firm To Win 1-0 In Intense Clash

  8. Horoscope Today, October 27, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn & More