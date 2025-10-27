Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

Orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Ranipet on October 27
Cyclone Montha to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28
No official school holiday declared; classes continue as per schedule
Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected with wind speeds up to 50 km/h
IMD Weather Forecast for Chennai
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for four northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Ranipet, on Monday, October 27, 2025, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. Today's weather in Chennai shows cloudy skies with intermittent rain showers and rising wind speeds as the city experiences the outer effects of Cyclone Montha.
The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm Montha on Sunday and is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday, October 28. The system currently lies approximately 625-770 km east-southeast of Chennai over the Bay of Bengal, moving west-northwestwards at 8 kmph. The system is likely to make landfall near Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, with wind speeds reaching 90-100 km/h and gusts up to 110 km/h.
Chennai School Holiday and Weather Today
As of Monday morning, the Tamil Nadu government has not announced a school holiday for October 27. Classes will continue as per the regular schedule, with the decision on closures depending on how the rain in Chennai develops. District administrations in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet are monitoring rainfall intensity and wind conditions closely. If the weather worsens significantly, authorities may declare a school holiday on Tuesday, October 28.
The weather in Chennai today features generally cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. Temperatures hover around 31°C maximum while minimum temperatures remain near 25°C. Humidity levels stand at 78% with winds reaching 14-17 km/h.
Tamil Nadu Rain Forecast and Cyclone Impact
Heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Ranipet on October 27, with heavy rain forecast for Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Vellore. The IMD forecast for Tuesday includes an orange alert for Tiruvallur and a yellow alert for other northern districts. North Chennai will experience heavier rainfall compared to South Chennai.
The Greater Chennai Corporation has deployed motor pumps in flood-prone zones, while the Public Works Department monitors water discharge in major reservoirs. Residents in low-lying areas have begun shifting belongings to upper floors, fearing inundation. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from October 26 to 29 due to rough conditions. NDRF and SDRF teams are on standby for emergency response. Residents should avoid unnecessary travel, report waterlogging through helplines, and stay updated with official weather bulletins.