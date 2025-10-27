Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm Montha on Sunday and is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday, October 28. The system currently lies approximately 625-770 km east-southeast of Chennai over the Bay of Bengal, moving west-northwestwards at 8 kmph. The system is likely to make landfall near Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, with wind speeds reaching 90-100 km/h and gusts up to 110 km/h.​