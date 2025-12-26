Dharma Is a Science, Not Religion; No Conflict With Science: Mohan Bhagwat

Emphasising language and education, Bhagwat called for scientific and spiritual knowledge to be communicated in Indian mother tongues and said India should offer dharmic and scientific perspectives to the world.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
RSS, Mohan Bhagwat, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said dharma is often misunderstood as religion, describing it instead as the "science governing the functioning of creation"

  • He asserted that imbalance in dharma leads to destruction.

  • He said science and spirituality are not in conflict, differing only in methodology, with both aiming at the same goal.

Addressing the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said dharma is frequently mistaken for religion, even though it is actually the "science governing the functioning of creation".

“Dharma is not religion. It is the law by which creation runs. Whether one accepts it or not, no one can function outside it,” Bhagwat said, adding that any imbalance in dharma ultimately results in destruction.

He said science has historically "kept distance" from dharma due to the belief that it had no relevance in scientific inquiry, a view he described as fundamentally flawed.

According to Bhagwat, science and spirituality differ only in their methods, as both seek the same ultimate objective.

“There is no conflict between science and dharma or spirituality. The methodologies may differ, but the destination is the same—knowing the truth,” he said.

Explaining further, Bhagwat noted that science depends on external observation, experimentation and repeatable experiences to establish facts, while spirituality follows a similar process through inner experience.

RSS Has No Enemies, Misconceptions Driven by Campaigns: Bhagwat - File Photo; Representative image
RSS Has No Enemies, Misconceptions Driven by Campaigns: Bhagwat

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

“Spirituality also insists on direct experience and says that whatever is experienced should be attainable by everyone.” He said science works on modifying matter through external observation, whereas spirituality operates in the inner, subtle domain through disciplined experimentation.

Bhagwat also pointed out that modern science has begun viewing consciousness as universal rather than localized, drawing comparisons with ancient Indian philosophical ideas such as ‘Sarvam Khalvidam Brahma’ and ‘Prajnanam Brahma’.

Highlighting the role of language in understanding dharma, he said Indian languages uniquely convey its essence and stressed the need to share scientific knowledge with the masses through mother tongues.

Referring to global issues such as environmental challenges, Bhagwat said India should present both scientific and dharmic perspectives to the world.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat - PTI
Peace Will Return to Manipur, But It Will Take Time: Bhagwat

BY Outlook News Desk

He said that while India must grow economically and strategically, its true goal should be to emerge as a world teacher rather than just a superpower.

By combining material progress with the principles of dharma, Bhagwat said India can offer a new vision to humanity and help nations move forward collectively as caretakers of creation.

Emphasising education in familiar languages, he said people understand concepts better when they are taught in their mother tongue.

Citing Finland, Bhagwat said students from different countries are educated in their respective mother tongues up to the eighth grade, supported by a specialised teacher training university.

“Education in mother tongue enhances intellectual development and improves capacity to grasp knowledge efficiently,” he said, underlining the importance of language in effective learning.

He concluded by saying Indian languages possess expressions of dharma that many other languages lack, and called for concrete steps to ensure scientific and spiritual knowledge reaches people in their own mother tongues.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War