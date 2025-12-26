Dharma Is a Science, Not Religion; No Conflict With Science: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said dharma is often misunderstood as religion, describing it instead as the "science governing the functioning of creation"
He asserted that imbalance in dharma leads to destruction.
He said science and spirituality are not in conflict, differing only in methodology, with both aiming at the same goal.
Addressing the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said dharma is frequently mistaken for religion, even though it is actually the "science governing the functioning of creation".
“Dharma is not religion. It is the law by which creation runs. Whether one accepts it or not, no one can function outside it,” Bhagwat said, adding that any imbalance in dharma ultimately results in destruction.
He said science has historically "kept distance" from dharma due to the belief that it had no relevance in scientific inquiry, a view he described as fundamentally flawed.
According to Bhagwat, science and spirituality differ only in their methods, as both seek the same ultimate objective.
“There is no conflict between science and dharma or spirituality. The methodologies may differ, but the destination is the same—knowing the truth,” he said.
Explaining further, Bhagwat noted that science depends on external observation, experimentation and repeatable experiences to establish facts, while spirituality follows a similar process through inner experience.
“Spirituality also insists on direct experience and says that whatever is experienced should be attainable by everyone.” He said science works on modifying matter through external observation, whereas spirituality operates in the inner, subtle domain through disciplined experimentation.
Bhagwat also pointed out that modern science has begun viewing consciousness as universal rather than localized, drawing comparisons with ancient Indian philosophical ideas such as ‘Sarvam Khalvidam Brahma’ and ‘Prajnanam Brahma’.
Highlighting the role of language in understanding dharma, he said Indian languages uniquely convey its essence and stressed the need to share scientific knowledge with the masses through mother tongues.
Referring to global issues such as environmental challenges, Bhagwat said India should present both scientific and dharmic perspectives to the world.
He said that while India must grow economically and strategically, its true goal should be to emerge as a world teacher rather than just a superpower.
By combining material progress with the principles of dharma, Bhagwat said India can offer a new vision to humanity and help nations move forward collectively as caretakers of creation.
Emphasising education in familiar languages, he said people understand concepts better when they are taught in their mother tongue.
Citing Finland, Bhagwat said students from different countries are educated in their respective mother tongues up to the eighth grade, supported by a specialised teacher training university.
“Education in mother tongue enhances intellectual development and improves capacity to grasp knowledge efficiently,” he said, underlining the importance of language in effective learning.
He concluded by saying Indian languages possess expressions of dharma that many other languages lack, and called for concrete steps to ensure scientific and spiritual knowledge reaches people in their own mother tongues.
(with PTI inputs)