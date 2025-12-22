Peace Will Return to Manipur, But It Will Take Time: Bhagwat

RSS president Mohan Bhagwat expressed optimism that peace will eventually prevail in the northeastern state, stating that it would take time to settle disputes between warring factions in ethnically divided Manipur.



Bhagwat, who recently travelled to Manipur, claimed to have spoken with the state's young delegates as well as the tribal and social leaders.



According to him, the disruptions, which are mostly related to law and order issues, are gradually lessening and are expected to be resolved within roughly a year.