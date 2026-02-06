RSS Starts Dhwaj Yatra From Kashmir To Kanyakumari

RSS has launched a Dhwaj Yatra travelling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
The yatra includes public events, community interactions, and flag ceremonies across states.
Authorities are coordinating with organisers to maintain security and public order.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has launched a nationwide Dhwaj Yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, marking a symbolic journey intended to emphasize national unity, cultural heritage, and organisational outreach.
The yatra, centred around the saffron flag which the RSS regards as a representation of its ideological values, is expected to pass through several states and Union Territories over multiple weeks. According to organisers, the journey will include flag hoisting ceremonies, public meetings, and interactions with local communities at various stops along the route.
RSS officials said the initiative seeks to strengthen grassroots engagement and encourage participation among volunteers, particularly youth. The march is also intended to highlight themes such as social service, discipline, and cultural cohesion, which form a core part of the organisation’s activities.
Local administrations and law enforcement agencies are coordinating with organisers to ensure the yatra proceeds smoothly, with security arrangements being made in sensitive areas. Authorities have stated that permissions have been granted in line with established guidelines for public processions.
The Dhwaj Yatra has drawn attention from political observers, with supporters viewing it as a unifying national exercise, while critics see it within the broader context of India’s evolving socio-political landscape.