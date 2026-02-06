RSS Starts Dhwaj Yatra From Kashmir To Kanyakumari

A jawan keeps watch as people participate in a cross-country 'Dhwaj Yatra' organised as part of celebrations of 100 years of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in Srinagar. The rally commenced from historic Lal Chowk on Friday, and is scheduled to culminate in Kanyakumari. | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

