The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

This act of semantic appropriation, whereby the Constitution is celebrated at the precise moment its spirit is being violated, also found its echo in the highest echelons of the judiciary itself. Former Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud—a figure widely perceived as a liberal progressive—in a recent interview, went beyond the text of his own Ayodhya judgement to offer a stunning ideological justification for it. Chandrachud claimed that the “fundamental act of desecration” was not the demolition of the mosque in 1992, but its construction in the 16th century itself. When the Chief Justice of the Republic claims divine guidance in authoring a judgement that rewards criminality, the law has been fully subsumed by faith, specifically of the majority. The nature of this war then, is not of the anti-constitutionalist Goliath and the constitutionalist David. Rather, it is a moment of political tragedy, where everyone is allowed to be a “constitutionalist”, including the demolisher and the defender. The Prime Minister consecrates the temple, while a former Chief Justice legitimises its foundations. So when civil society groups in Karnataka asked the RSS to carry the Constitution in its march, it is very likely that the RSS might not mind that at all now.